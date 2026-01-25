The 5 Best Suburban Neighborhoods Around Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia's vibrant capital, is known for its bustling streets, diverse communities, and Southern charm. Home to the world's busiest airport, the city draws millions of visitors each year to attractions such as the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium. For some, however, living close to the action is more appealing without the crowds and traffic. Fortunately, Atlanta is surrounded by suburbs that offer easy access to the city without all of the metro area noise.

While each neighborhood is unique and offers a distinct twist on Southern living, they all blend city living with the sense of community and stability found in the suburbs. So, whether you are looking for a cozy getaway or a more permanent place for you and your family, you can find somewhere that suits you. The following five suburbs were selected based on Niche's 2025 rankings of the best suburbs to live in the Atlanta area.