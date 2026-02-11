Fort Lauderdale's Coveted Neighborhood Offers Golf Greens And Yacht-Friendly Canals

You don't get the title of "Venice of America" without the canals to justify it, which Fort Lauderdale has in spades. This thriving Florida city has over 300 miles of canals, giving it a unique aesthetic and boating culture even when compared to other destinations along the state's southeastern coastline. If there's one neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale that shows off its waterways and the associated yachting and luxury lifestyle better than most, it has to be Coral Ridge.

Coral Ridge is a small but scenic section of Fort Lauderdale, running parallel with canals on either side from East Oakland Park Boulevard down to East Sunrise Boulevard. This extends all the way up to Commercial Boulevard if you include Coral Ridge Country Club, which gives you even more reasons to linger here — not that you needed them. Speaking of reasons to stay, the community is next door to Lauderdale Beach, so you're only a 10-minute drive from the city's white-sand beaches. It's also next to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Fort Lauderdale's prettiest nature escape with fishing and kayaking.

As you can imagine, life in Coral Ridge revolves around outdoor recreation, waterfront vistas, boating, and luxury shopping and dining. Homes here are ludicrously sized and priced, often exceeding $10 million. Many of them have canal-side pools, sprawling balconies, multi-tiered floorplans, and private marinas or jetties for their yachts. This is an exclusive neighborhood, with a resort-style atmosphere — people even get around on golf carts. But if you love staying by the water, yachting culture, and having a tee time most days on vacation, you could be in for a treat.