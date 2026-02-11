Fort Lauderdale's Coveted Neighborhood Offers Golf Greens And Yacht-Friendly Canals
You don't get the title of "Venice of America" without the canals to justify it, which Fort Lauderdale has in spades. This thriving Florida city has over 300 miles of canals, giving it a unique aesthetic and boating culture even when compared to other destinations along the state's southeastern coastline. If there's one neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale that shows off its waterways and the associated yachting and luxury lifestyle better than most, it has to be Coral Ridge.
Coral Ridge is a small but scenic section of Fort Lauderdale, running parallel with canals on either side from East Oakland Park Boulevard down to East Sunrise Boulevard. This extends all the way up to Commercial Boulevard if you include Coral Ridge Country Club, which gives you even more reasons to linger here — not that you needed them. Speaking of reasons to stay, the community is next door to Lauderdale Beach, so you're only a 10-minute drive from the city's white-sand beaches. It's also next to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Fort Lauderdale's prettiest nature escape with fishing and kayaking.
As you can imagine, life in Coral Ridge revolves around outdoor recreation, waterfront vistas, boating, and luxury shopping and dining. Homes here are ludicrously sized and priced, often exceeding $10 million. Many of them have canal-side pools, sprawling balconies, multi-tiered floorplans, and private marinas or jetties for their yachts. This is an exclusive neighborhood, with a resort-style atmosphere — people even get around on golf carts. But if you love staying by the water, yachting culture, and having a tee time most days on vacation, you could be in for a treat.
Tee time at Coral Ridge Country Club
Coral Ridge Country Club is a private members-only club and the only one of its kind in Fort Lauderdale. It epitomizes Coral Ridge's exclusive nature, only allowing membership by invitation. If you're a member, you have access to an architect-designed 18-hole championship golf course with long, sun-drenched fairways, thoughtfully placed bunkers, and picturesque, albeit challenging, water features.
Golfers can also tee off on a nine-hole, par-three course. This shorter game is promoted as a great way to get your shots in, offering a faster round of golf with its 70- to 200-yard holes. The on-site practice facility has putting and chipping greens and two full-shot practice tees, giving you ample options for working on your swing, too. The family-friendly country club also runs events and programs for children, from golf clinics and pool parties to movie nights and cooking classes.
If you're not a member, you can still work on your swing at Lauderdale Links, an indoor golf simulator just a 1 mile north of Coral Ridge Country Club. You can rent a state-of-the-art simulator bay by the hour, which has lounge seating and artificial greens for up to four golfers. At the time of writing, it costs $50 per hour to rent a bay — a very affordable golf session when divided between four people. There's even an indoor golf league you can join if you're staying in town for a while.
Embracing the yacht life in Coral Ridge
Coral Ridge's wide canals are a welcome sight for anyone who owns a yacht. These boat-friendly waterways service many of the luxury homes here, which benefit from the deep water and lack of bridges. It's not uncommon to see boats and yachts cruising up and down the canals on their way to and from the ocean. These vessels also add to the neighborhood's opulent aesthetic when seen docked outside multi-million-dollar homes.
Yacht owners who don't have a private mooring at home tend to house their vessels at the Coral Ridge Yacht Club, a boating and lifestyle hub. This members-only club is a haven of boating culture and activity, often housing more than 50 extravagant yachts and boats in its marina at one time. Non-members can also dock here (when space is available) to have lunch or dinner at the fine-dining Wheel Room restaurant or the more casual and social Burgee Bar. You can also dine or drink outside on patios overlooking the marina. However, only members can use the on-site facilities, such as the pool, gym, pickleball courts, and water sports. Members at Coral Ridge Yacht Club also have access to the golf courses, practice facilities, and clubhouse at Fort Lauderdale Country Club.
If you're not staying on your yacht, Coral Ridge has various accommodation options. These range from waterfront resorts with marinas to guesthouses and more budget-friendly inns on the edge of the neighborhood. The center of Fort Lauderdale is about 3.5 miles away, so you could also stay around Flagler Village, a trendy neighborhood brimming with artsy vibes. If you enjoy going on yacht-spotting walks, you should walk down Las Olas Boulevard. It's only 3 miles south and offers a shady, art-filled tropical stroll by the beach.