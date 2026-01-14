Fort Lauderdale's 'Trendiest Neighborhood' Brims With Walkability And Artsy Vibes Steps From Downtown
There's so much to like about Fort Lauderdale. Nicknamed "the Venice of America" for its 300 miles of inland waterways, the coastal city also has 24 miles of ocean beaches. It's home to the art gallery-lined Las Olas Boulevard, the most walkable street in Florida, and the Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, which USA Today named one of the best riverwalks in the country in its 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2025. From pedestrian-friendly promenades to a lively art scene, many of the city's top assets are on vibrant display in its trendiest neighborhood, Flagler Village.
Located just steps away from the heart of downtown, the neighborhood has humble origins. A century ago, the area was primarily commercial, its buildings occupied by warehouses, auto repair shops, and other local businesses, some of which had been neglected or even abandoned by the late 20th century. Flagler Village began to reinvent itself in the early 2000s, and today it's full of luxury apartment buildings and stylish restaurants, cafés, shops, and galleries, all easily accessible on foot.
Thanks to the smart urban layout and easy access to downtown, Flagler Village is widely considered one of the city's most walkable neighborhoods. As an added perk, it's only a 15-minute drive from the airport, and it's even closer to the beach (about a ten-minute drive) than some of Fort Lauderdale's other pedestrian-oriented districts, like Rio Vista, one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, and Colee Hammock, one of Florida's most highly desired places to live.
Explore Flagler Village's lively art scene
Walking around Flagler Village is one of the easiest ways to explore its colorful art scene. Highlights include the Music & Arts South of Sunrise (known to locals as MASS District), a lively hub for artists and creatives. The organization supports and promotes artistic activity in the neighborhood, including the creation of street art, pop-up events at galleries, and more.
On the last Saturday of each month, MASS District hosts Fort Lauderdale Artwalk, a stroll through a curated selection of art venues, food vendors, indie shops, and live music. The event begins at 6 p.m., and a great starting point is Art Attack, a popular modern gallery that shares an address with MASS District headquarters. On weekends, it's also the location of Sunny Side Up Market, an open-air event featuring the work of local artists and artisans as well as live music and food stands. There are several more art galleries on the same block, and around the corner you'll find a selection of hip bars and eateries. One intriguing option for lunch or dinner is Heritage (open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m.), a minimalist eatery with an inventive menu and a full bar.
To make the area even more enticing, coming soon to the neighborhood's busy art scene is the Flagler Arts and Technology District (FAT Village), a mixed-use urban development featuring exhibition and gallery spaces, street art, and outdoor art events. The $500 million project is already underway and is set for completion in 2027.