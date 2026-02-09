Between Denver And Steamboat Springs Is Colorado's Underrated Reservoir With Spectacular Campgrounds And Fishing

Few states possess a Colorado-level aura when it comes to natural beauty. Poet Katharine Lee Bates' classic song "America the Beautiful" was inspired by a visit to Pikes Peak in 1893. That's the legacy of Colorado. Just look at famous ski towns like Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge; The names carry weight. Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park, where you can stand on the tallest dunes in North America, are well-known and well-visited for a reason. Yet there are even more lesser-known hits, like the Willow Creek Reservoir, halfway in between Denver (2 hours southeast) and the bustling ski and hot springs destination of Steamboat Springs,

A state that large with mountain ranges that expansive will always hold innumerable, remote gems that might get a brief mention in the guidebooks. Willow Creek is one such highly underrated destination, offering a great escape for those looking for a low-key lakeside getaway in rolling landscapes.

It's a bit disconnected from the main hubs and arteries of Colorado, located off US-34 on the dirt County Road 40. Willow Creek is the type of place that allows you to detach and savor the rugged remoteness Colorado has to offer. Visit for a day, bring the kayaks to enjoy the 7 miles of reservoir shoreline, or camp and spend quality time miles away from the city, truly appreciating the "beautiful for spacious skies."