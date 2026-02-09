Between Denver And Steamboat Springs Is Colorado's Underrated Reservoir With Spectacular Campgrounds And Fishing
Few states possess a Colorado-level aura when it comes to natural beauty. Poet Katharine Lee Bates' classic song "America the Beautiful" was inspired by a visit to Pikes Peak in 1893. That's the legacy of Colorado. Just look at famous ski towns like Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge; The names carry weight. Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park, where you can stand on the tallest dunes in North America, are well-known and well-visited for a reason. Yet there are even more lesser-known hits, like the Willow Creek Reservoir, halfway in between Denver (2 hours southeast) and the bustling ski and hot springs destination of Steamboat Springs,
A state that large with mountain ranges that expansive will always hold innumerable, remote gems that might get a brief mention in the guidebooks. Willow Creek is one such highly underrated destination, offering a great escape for those looking for a low-key lakeside getaway in rolling landscapes.
It's a bit disconnected from the main hubs and arteries of Colorado, located off US-34 on the dirt County Road 40. Willow Creek is the type of place that allows you to detach and savor the rugged remoteness Colorado has to offer. Visit for a day, bring the kayaks to enjoy the 7 miles of reservoir shoreline, or camp and spend quality time miles away from the city, truly appreciating the "beautiful for spacious skies."
Enjoy spectacular camping, fishing, and other outdoor adventures at Willow Creek Reservoir
The Willow Creek Reservoir is relatively distant from Colorado's most popular cities and tourist hubs. There is a town 20 minutes away, Granby, a cozy town in the heart of the Rockies and a postcard-worthy haven for outdoor adventurers, but that's about it for "civilization" nearby. The lake at the center of the reservoir expands over 300 acres and has miles of natural shoreline with no developments, hotels, or infrastructure of any kind except for the Willow Creek Campground. If you're really looking for a luxurious stay while still being able to enjoy the secluded waters, though, you could check out the C Lazy U Ranch just off the western edge of the lake. Its elegant cabins, gourmet meals, and horseback riding tours make for an unforgettable and elevated outdoor experience — and they've been doing it since 1919.
For a closer-to-nature experience, the Willow Creek Campground has 35 sites that accommodate tents or RVs. The sites have picnic tables and fire pits, while the campground has bathrooms, but there aren't electric hookups or showers. There's also a boat launch if you want to bring your canoe, kayak, or fishing boat to cast some lines for brown trout, rainbow trout, and salmon.
The reviews routinely mention the privacy and silence, and that's the reservoir's biggest attraction: quiet solitude. It's a place to wake up to the sounds of nature, cook up some bacon on the propane griddle, and then spend the afternoon paddling along the shore, admiring the steep, green hills scattered with aspens surrounding the lake. Relax on the beach for sunset, then spend the night under the stars around the fire with friends.