My Favorite Neighborhood In Atlanta For Shops, Music, And People-Watching
Atlanta is a vibrant, sprawling city that can be overwhelming for first-time visitors. I know it was for me; when I first moved here almost a year ago, I found myself paralyzed with the abundance of options and turned to my Atlanta-native friends for advice. Although I've explored much of the city's interesting corners since then, like the giant former Sears store that's now the vibrant shopping hub of Ponce City Market, one area I always find myself returning to is the neighborhood of Little Five Points. This is an artist's haven located 3 miles from downtown Atlanta, where shopping, music, and art merge into a unique communal space.
Little Five Points was one of Atlanta's first commercial districts beyond the downtown core in the 1920s. Although its initial success was dampened by the Depression, the 1990s saw a renewed investment, leading to the picturesque area you see today. The buildings were transformed into eclectic shops and eateries, and the walls are covered with murals that highlight the community's history and artistic spirit. It's hard not to feel inspired while strolling around, as there is always a new artistic element to notice and appreciate. There are plenty of murals that have become landmarks; my personal favorite is the large OutKast mural that stands over 30 feet tall, honoring the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo. Little Five Points is also only about a mile away from Inman Park, another artsy, walkable neighborhood in Atlanta.
Explore the eclectic shops and eateries at Little Five Points
The downtown area of Little Five Points is filled with unique shops that offer incredible experiences for visitors. Most shops are on Moreland Avenue and Euclid Avenue, and I recommend that first-time visitors start exploring near the intersection of Moreland and Mansfield Avenue. Here is where you can find Junkman's Daughter, nicknamed "Atlanta's Alternative Super Store" for good reason. Opened in 1982 by the daughter of a junkman who collected items others would consider trash, this store has over 10,000 square feet of unique clothing, collectibles, and art.
A few feet away is one of Little Five Points' most iconic spots: the giant skull entrance to the Vortex Bar, a local favorite for cocktails and burgers. Don't let the tough exterior and dark atmosphere scare you; in my experience, the friendly staff and excellent food are well worth the visit inside. There is another Vortex location in Midtown, one of Atlanta's most walkable districts.
Fans of music, comics, and pop culture will feel at home in Criminal Records, a record store known for hosting in-store performances and talks from local artists. For the crystal collectors and incense lovers, the shop Crystal Blue offers an endless supply for all of your spiritual needs. If thrifting and vintage clothing are more of your vibe, The Clothing Warehouse is filled with rotating racks of clothes that are sure to hold something you'll like. As you peruse the different boutiques in this area, you will quickly realize that no two shops are the same.
Immerse yourself in the neighborhood's music scene
One of Little Five Points' greatest draws is that every visit will be incredibly different from the last, and that is because there is always something new happening in the neighborhood. Findley Plaza is the perfect spot to catch an event in the area, as this plaza is the heart of the community. Each time I visit, something interesting is taking place: once, I watched a man perform a snake-charming ritual; another time, I saw a line wrapped around the plaza for a free palm reading. This is also a great area for people watching, as it sits at the corner of bustling Moreland and Euclid Avenues.
This is also the perfect neighborhood to immerse yourself in Atlanta's local music and theatre scenes. While Findley Plaza is known for spontaneous street performances that are always fun to watch, there are many other spots where one can find a good live show. There are several music venues around Little Five Points, like the 7 Stages Theatre, an intimate space where artists, theatre and dance productions, and comedians have performed since 1979. Another local favorite is the historic Variety Playhouse, which has stood in the neighborhood since 1940 and remains a charming spot to catch a live performance. For a less formal option, Star Community Bar hosts a variety of events nearly every night, from comedy shows to battles of the bands. Whatever way you choose to enjoy music, Little Five Points is sure to have a great spot for you.