My Favorite Neighborhood In Atlanta For Shops, Music, And People-Watching

Atlanta is a vibrant, sprawling city that can be overwhelming for first-time visitors. I know it was for me; when I first moved here almost a year ago, I found myself paralyzed with the abundance of options and turned to my Atlanta-native friends for advice. Although I've explored much of the city's interesting corners since then, like the giant former Sears store that's now the vibrant shopping hub of Ponce City Market, one area I always find myself returning to is the neighborhood of Little Five Points. This is an artist's haven located 3 miles from downtown Atlanta, where shopping, music, and art merge into a unique communal space.

Little Five Points was one of Atlanta's first commercial districts beyond the downtown core in the 1920s. Although its initial success was dampened by the Depression, the 1990s saw a renewed investment, leading to the picturesque area you see today. The buildings were transformed into eclectic shops and eateries, and the walls are covered with murals that highlight the community's history and artistic spirit. It's hard not to feel inspired while strolling around, as there is always a new artistic element to notice and appreciate. There are plenty of murals that have become landmarks; my personal favorite is the large OutKast mural that stands over 30 feet tall, honoring the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo. Little Five Points is also only about a mile away from Inman Park, another artsy, walkable neighborhood in Atlanta.