Situated Between Greenville And Columbia Is South Carolina's Lake City With Historic Charm And Tasty Bites

From the scenic waterfront views in "The Friendliest City in South Carolina" to lakeside camping in a quiet state park, South Carolina might be best known for its stunning Atlantic coastline access, but the state's many lakes are nothing to scoff at, either. Nestled between the cities of Columbia and Greenville, you'll find a prime example of a South Carolina lake city — the delightfully named town of Prosperity. Situated on the banks of Lake Murray, Prosperity offers small-town charm, along with a rich history and even award-winning food.

Located about a 40-minute drive from Columbia and about a 75-minute drive from Greenville, Prosperity is easily accessible for a relaxing weekend getaway — or even a day trip or special meal out if you're coming from one of these metropolises. To get here from further away, the nearest commercial airport is Columbia Metropolitan Airport, 39 miles away, which is serviced by several major airlines providing flights throughout the southeast U.S.