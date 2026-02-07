Situated Between Greenville And Columbia Is South Carolina's Lake City With Historic Charm And Tasty Bites
From the scenic waterfront views in "The Friendliest City in South Carolina" to lakeside camping in a quiet state park, South Carolina might be best known for its stunning Atlantic coastline access, but the state's many lakes are nothing to scoff at, either. Nestled between the cities of Columbia and Greenville, you'll find a prime example of a South Carolina lake city — the delightfully named town of Prosperity. Situated on the banks of Lake Murray, Prosperity offers small-town charm, along with a rich history and even award-winning food.
Located about a 40-minute drive from Columbia and about a 75-minute drive from Greenville, Prosperity is easily accessible for a relaxing weekend getaway — or even a day trip or special meal out if you're coming from one of these metropolises. To get here from further away, the nearest commercial airport is Columbia Metropolitan Airport, 39 miles away, which is serviced by several major airlines providing flights throughout the southeast U.S.
Enjoy delicious cuisine in Prosperity
South Carolina is known as "The Birthplace of Barbecue," and it wouldn't be a trip to the Palmetto State without sampling some. Don't skip out on a visit to Hawg Heaven Barbecue while you're in Prosperity — and come ready for a feast. At this family-owned barbecue joint, you'll find fall-off-the-bone-tender ribs, pulled pork, and quintessential barbecue side dishes like potato salad, mac and cheese, and slaw. Come for the lunch buffet deal, but know before you go that Sundays (post-church) can get busy. Thankfully, there is also a carry-out option.
If barbecue isn't your thing, grab a table at Roma's House of Pizza, where you can order Italian and Greek dishes, along with other American classics like wings and subs. Roma's is a local gem known for friendly and helpful service in addition to tasty cuisine and competitive prices. If you've got a sweet tooth (or a hankering for caffeine), you'll want to be sure to visit The Blend, a charming and welcoming coffee shop where you can sip on a cup of freshly brewed joe or indulge in a cookie, cinnamon roll, scone, cheesecake, or other sweet delight. (Time your visit on a Saturday, when there are also delectable doughnuts available.)
Explore this charming lake city's history
For a small town with a population barely over 1,000 people, Prosperity nonetheless has a vibrant history that remains a source of much local pride today. Originally, the town was named Frog Level, with this unusual moniker's provenance being a source of many myths. It likely comes from the town's size, low elevation, and large nearby frog population, but one urban legend tells a far stranger tale of a very intoxicated man, a frog infestation, and a big misunderstanding. Since 1873, it's been known as Prosperity — but relics of the town's early days are still standing.
Take a walk through the town square, where you'll see an independent drugstore that was first built in 1895, an antique gazebo and clock, and other historic structures. Plus, don't miss the opportunity to wander through the town's residential streets, where you'll spy numerous gorgeous 100-year-old houses that have been lovingly maintained. After your time in Prosperity, if you still haven't gotten enough of charming towns in the greater Lake Murray vicinity, you can always extend your trip with a pit stop in nearby Irmo, a Columbia suburb full of cafes and trails on the banks of Lake Murray.