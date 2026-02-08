South Dakota's Charming City Just Outside Sioux City Has A Walkable Main Street And Scenic Camping
The western part of South Dakota tends to get the most attention from visitors to the region. After all, from the natural wonders of the Needles Highway to the wild road trip destination of the Badlands National Park, there's a lot to see and do in this part of the Mount Rushmore State. But those who decide to visit the southeast find friendly small towns, pretty scenery, and far fewer crowds. The city of Elk Point is one such spot you may want to add to your itinerary for its history, camping, and a walkable Main Street filled with interesting local businesses.
Derek Tuttle, the City Administrator, tells Southeast South Dakota Tourism that "Elk Point is a close-knit, family-friendly community" with an exceptional quality of life. Herrity Real Estate notes the city's charm and highlights that Progressive Farmer found it one of the "best places to live in rural America." And, since it's just a 25-minute drive from the affordable Iowa destination of Sioux City, it's easy to access the amenities and facilities of a larger metropolis should you want to take a break from the quieter small town experience.
Explore Elk Point's local businesses and campground
One of the highlights of Elk Point is the local businesses you find clustered around the town's Main Street. Blue Tequila, a Mexican restaurant that serves up tasty classics like enchiladas, tacos, and burritos, boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google. Just across the street you'll find Union Bean & Co., a coffee shop that also has an ice cream bar (be sure to note that the hours are geared towards breakfast and lunch, as it closes no later than 1 p.m.). Essential businesses like the local supermarket, Jones' Foods Center, and Lewis Family Drug, Elk Point's pharmacy, are also within walking distance.
The Elk Point campground is another great spot to visit. Located in the city park, about a ten-minute walk from Main Street, there are 23 sites here, along with a volleyball court, picnic shelters, fire pits, a bathhouse, a kids' playground, and a disc golf course on site. One Google review described it as a "beautiful park that is well thought out," a sentiment that was echoed by another reviewer who stated that the campsite is "so beautiful." The campground is open from May 1 to October 1.
Discover the history of Elk Point
Elk Point was named after the Lewis and Clark expedition, which camped here in 1804 and noticed many signs of elk in the area. Following the death of the sergeant, the men voted to elect a new leader, Sergeant Patrick Gass. Per the National Park Service, the "election at Elk Point [was] the first U.S. election held west of the Mississippi River." You can view a historic marker denoting this spot right by the campground.
For more historic attractions, visit the beehive brick kiln near the Charles Murtha House. The kiln was used for making bricks that were utilized in building developments around southeast South Dakota. A number of houses from the town's early history remain standing today as well, including one that was built by First Lieutenant Michael Hoffman, who found himself amongst the town's residents after he escaped from a Confederate P.O.W. camp.
The closest airport to Elk Point is Sioux Gateway Airport; with daily non-stop flights to Denver and Chicago, it's about a 30-minute drive from here to Elk Point. The largest major international airport, Des Moines International Airport, is a 3.5-hour drive away. If you don't want to camp at the city campground, the most convenient accommodation in town is the Hometowne Inn, a locally owned motel with a 4.4-star rating on Google; a number of reviewers highlight the property's cleanliness and helpful staff.