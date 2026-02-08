South Dakota's Charming City Just Outside Sioux City Has A Walkable Main Street And Scenic Camping

The western part of South Dakota tends to get the most attention from visitors to the region. After all, from the natural wonders of the Needles Highway to the wild road trip destination of the Badlands National Park, there's a lot to see and do in this part of the Mount Rushmore State. But those who decide to visit the southeast find friendly small towns, pretty scenery, and far fewer crowds. The city of Elk Point is one such spot you may want to add to your itinerary for its history, camping, and a walkable Main Street filled with interesting local businesses.

Derek Tuttle, the City Administrator, tells Southeast South Dakota Tourism that "Elk Point is a close-knit, family-friendly community" with an exceptional quality of life. Herrity Real Estate notes the city's charm and highlights that Progressive Farmer found it one of the "best places to live in rural America." And, since it's just a 25-minute drive from the affordable Iowa destination of Sioux City, it's easy to access the amenities and facilities of a larger metropolis should you want to take a break from the quieter small town experience.