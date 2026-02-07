A Tool Store With A Cult Following Is Cheaper Than Costco For Hurricane Preparedness Gadgets

Few shopping destinations are as enticing as Costco, the legendary bulk-sales behemoth that tempts you with everything from Tempur-Pedic mattresses and enormous jugs of Kirkland brand liquor to Blackstone barbecues and immaculate 6-person camping tents. So when it comes to hurricane preparedness, many of us will naturally think of making a Costco run to stock up on necessities like flashlights, water, food, batteries, and generators. But while you can count on Costco for things like essential camping items that cost less than $50, it's not always the most affordable spot to gather goods for your hurricane kit. Instead, beeline it for Harbor Freight, a discount tool store that's amassed a cult following thanks to unbeatable deals and a 90-day return policy.

Harbor Freight's motto is "Whatever you do, do it for less." This immediately tells you that the store strives to carry low-cost items, many of which are often cheaper than what you'll find at Costco. To fulfill this mission, Harbor Freight doesn't carry the array of big-name brands for which Costco is known. Further, they operate on a tiered-pricing model, which offers customers the same type of item at different price points. Harbor Freight refers to this as its "good, better, best policy," giving customers the opportunity to choose items that fit their budget.

How are they able to do this? The kicker is that all Harbor Freight products are actually made by Harbor Freight, regardless of the name you see on the packaging. The brands that they assign to their products are simply a way for consumers to differentiate between quality and pricing. According to DIY with Dave on YouTube, this is a clever, psychological marketing strategy. "You learn over time that the Hercules brand tools are great," he explains, "and the Warrior tools are the cheapest."