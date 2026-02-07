5 Major Changes Happening In Rome Tourists Visiting In 2026 Need To Know

A big theme of the city-wide Jubilee preparations was enhancing the mobility sector, meaning expanding public transportation systems, pedestrian walkways, and more. Rome's underground metro was long overdue for a makeover, with no major upgrades across much of the system for over 100 years. These efforts focused on improving the appearance and functionality of 27 stations along line A and adding two new stations on line C: at Porta Metronia and the Colosseum. On her Romewise YouTube channel, influencer Elyssa Bernard described the new Colosseo metro stop: "It's like a destination all by itself," an actual "museum that you can visit," with excavated ruins and displays of artifacts like vases and plates and stone wells with suspended buckets. The Porta Metronia stop isn't too shabby either, with its impressive mosaics and preserved military barracks from the 2nd century.

Also in preparation for the Jubilee, Rome greatly expanded its pedestrian-friendly spaces, widening and beautifying sidewalks and piazzas and restricting traffic to prioritize people over cars. One of the most ambitious projects was at Piazza Pia near the Vatican, which was enlarged to accommodate up to 150,000 people and is now the largest pedestrian area in the city. Perhaps in part due to these bold efforts, sun-drenched Rome became the world's most walkable city in 2025, according to GuruWalks. And in 2026, visitors can still enjoy access to the Jubilee-improved squares and walkways without having to elbow their way through Jubilee-level crowds.

Side note — you can run or jog in these areas as well as stroll in them, if you're inclined to do so. And did you know that one of the coolest ways to see Rome like a local is with the city's free running groups along scenic routes? Think about tagging along for a run, as you can cover even more ground and indulge in more pasta and gelato without affecting your waistline.