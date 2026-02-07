Downtown Detroit's Hidden Alley Blends Bold Murals With Local Culinary Treats

Detroit may be best known as the home of Motown music and the motor industry, but there's more to discover in "The Paris of the Midwest" than cars and catchy tunes. Detroit has a rich art scene, with museums and street art showcasing unique pieces — it's therefore not surprising that the city is vying to become the best new art city in America. To experience this side of Detroit firsthand, head downtown and discover The Belt, a hidden alley that's teeming with art and foodie hotspots.

Located between Library and Broadway Street, The Belt connects Gratiot and Grand River Avenues. A unique mixture of art installation and nightlife hub, the artsy enclave is home to a number of thriving businesses. Anthony Curis, founder of Library Street Collective (which curated The Belt), notes that the "formerly desolate alley has transformed into one of the most dynamic pedestrian-friendly public spaces in the country" (via Library Street Collective). It's walkable and has a creative ambiance, and the best time to visit is on weekend nights in the spring and summer, when you'll find it packed with other foodies and art enthusiasts.