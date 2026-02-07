Downtown Detroit's Hidden Alley Blends Bold Murals With Local Culinary Treats
Detroit may be best known as the home of Motown music and the motor industry, but there's more to discover in "The Paris of the Midwest" than cars and catchy tunes. Detroit has a rich art scene, with museums and street art showcasing unique pieces — it's therefore not surprising that the city is vying to become the best new art city in America. To experience this side of Detroit firsthand, head downtown and discover The Belt, a hidden alley that's teeming with art and foodie hotspots.
Located between Library and Broadway Street, The Belt connects Gratiot and Grand River Avenues. A unique mixture of art installation and nightlife hub, the artsy enclave is home to a number of thriving businesses. Anthony Curis, founder of Library Street Collective (which curated The Belt), notes that the "formerly desolate alley has transformed into one of the most dynamic pedestrian-friendly public spaces in the country" (via Library Street Collective). It's walkable and has a creative ambiance, and the best time to visit is on weekend nights in the spring and summer, when you'll find it packed with other foodies and art enthusiasts.
Discover artwork and foodie treats at The Belt
The Belt features an array of artwork from 18 artists, including striking and colorful murals. Creatives such as Nina Chanel Abney, Jordan Nickel (Pose), and Sam Friedman have bold street art available to view on The Belt that is sure to catch your eye. Bench-like pieces in bright colors by Jason REVOK, and Tom Fruin's stained glass artwork at both entrances enhance the vibrant aesthetic. The Belt also boasts Public Matter, an exhibition platform that has changing outdoor exhibits of large-scale paintings. While Detroit's architecture (like the Art Deco jewel that is the Guardian Building) is sure to wow visitors, The Belt is one place that street art fans won't want to miss.
There's more to The Belt than just art — it's a hotspot for food and drinks, too. Standby, a modern cocktail bar with speakeasy vibes, also serves American cuisine like burgers and short ribs. Mootz Pizzeria & Bar, which has an entrance off The Belt, serves all your pizza classics, plus tasty pasta and salads — earning the venue an impressive 4.8 rating on Google with nearly 7,000 reviews. Looking for island vibes in the Midwest? Grab frozen drinks or cocktails at The Skip, a fun open-air bar with vibrant floral decor everywhere you look. There's plenty to enjoy at The Belt — so along with an eye for art, be sure to bring your appetite.