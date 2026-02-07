The 'Snowshoe Capital Of The World' Is An Adirondack Paradise Surrounded By Parks, Adventure, And Beauty
Leave the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple behind and venture to a more peaceful part of New York state. The Adirondacks are a gateway to the outdoors, with plenty of activities and adventures to be found across this stunning mountainous region. In the Adirondacks, just north of New York's spa city of Saratoga Springs, is the small town of Corinth, New York. Surrounded by parks and natural beauty, Corinth's reputation as an outdoors hub is partly derived from its connection with snowshoeing.
According to Corinth Central School District, the town is known as the snowshoe capital of the world, due to Corinth being the home of the United States Snowshoe Association, an organization that oversees the sport of snowshoeing in the U.S. If you're looking to move faster in this Adirondack paradise, skiing, ice skating, and snowmobiling are other popular activities available here in the winter. But there are also fun and adventurous things to do in Corinth all year round, thanks to its location on the Hudson River and many nearby parks and lakes.
Snowshoe and hike through parks with scenic views in Corinth
Corinth has easy access to a number of parks, both in town and in the surrounding area. Pagenstecher Park is located in Corinth itself, with pretty views down to the river along with a playground and picnic area. Head out of town to Moreau Lake State Park, which offers swimming and kayak rentals in summer, and snowshoe rentals in winter. Snowshoes cost $5 for a half-day and $10 for a full day. There are a number of year-round hiking trails here to soak up the natural beauty of the area — try the 6-mile Western Ridge trail, which has beautiful panoramas from the overlooks per Google Reviewer Dana K. The 1.9-mile Lake Bonita trail is a loop around the water with pretty views, or extend the walk through the woods to Lake Ann for a 4-mile hike. The park's Nature Center offers hiking and snowshoeing events, suitable for all ages, throughout the year.
Another great spot to enjoy the outdoors around Corinth is Corinth Reservoir Recreation Area. There are several trails in this park, but one of the most popular is the 3.5-mile Corinth Reservoir to Redmonds Overlook hike — particularly in winter. AllTrails user Erin Tom recommends bringing snowshoes, while AllTrails user Rebecca Kerr commented that the "water crossing with snowshoes made for an adventure." Whatever time of year you visit, though, you'll be rewarded with a spectacular panorama from the top. For peace and solitude, head to Curtis Preserve, which has three trails in the forest totaling approximately 1.4 miles. The parking area is a 5-minute drive from town, and the trails are open for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in winter.
Enjoy adventurous attractions around Corinth
Corinth itself has a beach and boat launch in town along the river, so you can swim or boat on the Hudson River here. River access is year-round, although this is mainly used in summer. You can also see Curtis Falls, a 20-foot waterfall that NY Falls describes as a "natural waterfall topped by a man-made dam" on the river in Corinth. Another fun attraction in Corinth is the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway, which operates scenic train trips and seasonal rail events, including festive rides during the winter holidays. The train line was first built in 1864, and the company uses vintage railcars to transport guests back in time while soaking up the scenery of the Adirondacks.
The closest major airport to Corinth is Albany International Airport, which is just under an hour's drive away. If you're looking for somewhere to stay, there are a few cute, cozy cottages on AirBnB located on the eastern edge of town. To soak up more of the great outdoors (especially in the summer), Alpine Lake Campground has tent and RV sites, plus cabins. Amenities include a pool, on-site restaurant and shop, as well as volleyball and tennis courts. If you want to carry on your upstate New York adventure after leaving Corinth, check out the five most underrated destinations in the Adirondacks and simply pick your next stop.