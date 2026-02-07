The 'Snowshoe Capital Of The World' Is An Adirondack Paradise Surrounded By Parks, Adventure, And Beauty

Leave the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple behind and venture to a more peaceful part of New York state. The Adirondacks are a gateway to the outdoors, with plenty of activities and adventures to be found across this stunning mountainous region. In the Adirondacks, just north of New York's spa city of Saratoga Springs, is the small town of Corinth, New York. Surrounded by parks and natural beauty, Corinth's reputation as an outdoors hub is partly derived from its connection with snowshoeing.

According to Corinth Central School District, the town is known as the snowshoe capital of the world, due to Corinth being the home of the United States Snowshoe Association, an organization that oversees the sport of snowshoeing in the U.S. If you're looking to move faster in this Adirondack paradise, skiing, ice skating, and snowmobiling are other popular activities available here in the winter. But there are also fun and adventurous things to do in Corinth all year round, thanks to its location on the Hudson River and many nearby parks and lakes.