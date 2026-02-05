Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Vibrant City With Farm-To-Table Eats And A Historic Downtown
While popular cities like Seattle may be the first place that comes to mind when you picture Washington state, there are plenty of lesser-known cities waiting to be explored. For those searching for a vibrant city in the Evergreen State without the crowds, Chehalis is a great place to start. Situated between Seattle and Portland, each about an hour and a half away, Chehalis is a great option for those who want the proximity of big-city amenities without the big-city prices or throngs of tourists.
Its central location makes Chehalis the ideal place to begin exploring the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Willapa Hills State Park Trail, for example, begins in Chehalis and ends 56 miles west in South Bend, a lovely city known as the "Oyster Capital of the World." The town is also only 70 miles away from hiking and breathtaking views of Mt. Saint Helens. Chehalis is easily accessible from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which is about 80 miles north, where visitors have plenty of options for renting a car. Once in town, there are numerous chain hotels offering affordable options. The best time of year to visit Chehalis is from May to September — this is when the town is most alive with activities and events, and when temperatures are mild and comfortable.
Historic downtown Chehalis, Washington
The city of Chehalis prides itself on both its community and its history. Even a short walk through the historic downtown will make that evident. The streets are lined with locally owned businesses, many of which are tucked inside historic buildings. The Lewis County Historical Museum, housed in the former Northern Pacific Railroad Depot, highlights the people and events that made the city what it is today. A few blocks away, you can find the 1927 county courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum offers visitors the opportunity to board a train for a picturesque trip through Lewis County to Centralia, a historic city with lots of charm. The train runs on weekends between May and October. If you happen to visit during the last Saturday of July, you can experience Chehalis Fest, a fun, family-friendly downtown event that features live music, discounts for local shops and eateries, and a car show, among plenty of other fun activities to celebrate the community of Chehalis.
With a population of just under 8,000, Chehalis offers small-town charm, best seen in its local shops. A walk around downtown Chehalis will reveal unique businesses, from bookstores to cafes and antique shops. One local favorite, with 4.7 stars on Google, is Book 'n' Brush. It's an independent bookstore that has been a fixture here since 1969, with a wide selection of books, art classes, and art supplies. If you're looking for gifts or home decor, try Smiths Mercantile for one-of-a-kind souvenirs.
Farm fresh eats in Chehalis, Washington
The Chehalis community proudly supports the local agriculture, and several of the town's restaurants specialize in farm-to-table dining. Check restaurants for rotating seasonal menus to get the freshest dishes. Jeremy's Farm to Table, ranked No. 1 on Tripadvisor, lives up to its name and offers classics, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. "Jeremy's Farm to Table is an absolute gem ... the charm of the historic brick building sets the tone, exposed brick, warm light, and that classic downtown character," one reviewer raved. "The food is outstanding, fresh, thoughtfully prepared, and truly farm-to-table." For a more casual option, The Shire Bar & Bistro offers a wide selection of craft cocktails, wine, and beer, and provides meals with fresh ingredients in a cozy, vintage setting.
For those who want to directly support local agriculture, the Chehalis Farmers Market runs every Tuesday and second Saturday from June to October. This market brings together farmers and artisans and offers fresh ingredients and one-of-a-kind crafts. There are also plenty of ways to enjoy fresh, quality ingredients while on the move in Chehalis, as stores across the town take pride in their selection of locally sourced meals and products. One example is Market Street Bakery & Cafe, a great option for fresh, artisan pastries made from scratch. Whether you're on the go or ready to sit down and relax for a meal, Chehalis has no shortage of options for fresh, farm-to-table eats.