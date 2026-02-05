Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Vibrant City With Farm-To-Table Eats And A Historic Downtown

While popular cities like Seattle may be the first place that comes to mind when you picture Washington state, there are plenty of lesser-known cities waiting to be explored. For those searching for a vibrant city in the Evergreen State without the crowds, Chehalis is a great place to start. Situated between Seattle and Portland, each about an hour and a half away, Chehalis is a great option for those who want the proximity of big-city amenities without the big-city prices or throngs of tourists.

Its central location makes Chehalis the ideal place to begin exploring the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Willapa Hills State Park Trail, for example, begins in Chehalis and ends 56 miles west in South Bend, a lovely city known as the "Oyster Capital of the World." The town is also only 70 miles away from hiking and breathtaking views of Mt. Saint Helens. Chehalis is easily accessible from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which is about 80 miles north, where visitors have plenty of options for renting a car. Once in town, there are numerous chain hotels offering affordable options. The best time of year to visit Chehalis is from May to September — this is when the town is most alive with activities and events, and when temperatures are mild and comfortable.