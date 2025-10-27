Washington's Lovely City Best Known As The World's 'Oyster Capital' Is Full Of Recreation For A Fun Seattle Escape

"The genie was out of the bottle," Anthony Bourdain once wrote of his first oyster — and he wasn't the first to fall under its spell. Many writers and epicures have waxed poetic about this unique comestible — the way it cracks open, alive and writhing, glistening in briny nutrients with the taste of the world on its living lips. Washington is among the top oyster-producing states in the U.S., and many of its oysters come from Willapa Bay, a 135-square-mile estuary fed by the Pacific Ocean and the freshwater Willapa River, home to diverse ecosystems and the perfect salinized cocktail for bivalve breeding. On the bay's east side, across the water from Oysterville, a charming coastal community serving excellent seafood, is South Bend (not to be confused with Indiana), the self-proclaimed "Oyster Capital of the World." You'll know you've arrived not only by the marine mist but by the six-foot concrete oyster half-shell at the Robert Bush Memorial Park waterfront.

Oysters grown in the cold waters of Willapa Bay are bright and saline-forward — less "mineral-y" than East Coast oysters — with a clean, buttery texture and cucumber finish. The bay's relatively clean, oxygen-rich waters contribute to the "merroir," the taste of an oyster as reflected from its environment. The region forms part of Washington's Shellfish Trail, along which small towns serve up the state's finest. If you "don't like seafood," here's a place where you should try it again.

Just 130 miles southwest of Seattle, South Bend is a lovely detour or easily accessible side quest when visiting the Emerald City. Fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) just 116 miles away, or take one of Amtrak's scenic routes — the Coast Starlight from Los Angeles, or the Empire Builder from Chicago – and rent a car.