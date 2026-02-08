What's The Difference Between A National Park And A National Monument?

Visiting protected natural and cultural sites is a huge part of traveling around America. You might travel along a national scenic byway to visit a national forest, go birdwatching in a national preserve, or explore the history of the nation at a national battlefield. Two of the premier designations handed out to protected sites are the national park and the national monument. But have you ever considered what distinguishes one from the other?

According to the National Parks Conservation Association, national monuments are nationally significant lands and waters that have been designated for permanent federal protection. Despite the name, a national monument needn't contain any structures like statues or historic memorials; the difference between a monument and a park is as much about bureaucracy as it is about features. Since the Antiquities Act was signed into law in 1906, the executive branch of government has been granted the authority to create a national monument on federally owned land and to protect any significant archaeological resources uncovered there. Over the past 120 years, presidents have enacted this power almost 300 times.

For a site to become a national park, it must be passed through Congress, meaning many national monuments are positioned to become national parks. Somewhat confusingly, though, the former is not a precursor or stepping stone to the latter; there's no strict hierarchy. Rather, national parks, managed by the National Park Service, are designated to protect the land itself and the wide variety of resources therein. Whereas national monuments, under the auspices of one of seven different managing agencies, are focused on a specific natural, cultural, or historic feature. In cases where that protected feature is extremely significant — in terms of scale and cultural resonance — it's common for a national monument to become a national park, as happened with the Grand Canyon in 1919 and South Dakota's Badlands in 1978.