This Ultra-Upscale Ski Hotel Located In 'Saint-Tropez In The Snow' Offers Palace-Level Service

Courchevel, part of the famed Les Trois Vallées ski area in France, is a world-class destination boasting a wide variety of trails and ample entertainment options. It's known as "Saint-Tropez in the snow" for its gourmet restaurants, luxe hotels, designer shops, and vibrant nightlife. And while you'll have no shortage of accommodations, one ultra-upscale spot in particular stands out: Fouquet's Courchevel. This ski-in, ski-out paradise is at the foot of the Bellecôte slope within the Courchevel 1850 resort, providing easy access to runs of all levels. It offers 22 rooms and 20 suites, each with breathtaking views of snowcapped mountains and lush evergreens, and it features three restaurants, a lounge, a spa, a fitness space, and more. This five-star property is so exceptional that it's even been elevated to "palace" status — a distinction with which only 31 hotels in France have been honored. The awarding process, conducted under the French Ministry of Tourism, involves a rigorous investigation and evaluation of the property's appearance, history, facilities, staff and service, sustainability measures, and other factors.

The hotel, which first opened in 2016, rebranded for the 2025-2026 winter season from Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges to Fouquet's Courchevel, with some renovations and new offerings. It's part of Groupe Barrière, a family-run French ownership group with a number of high-end establishments in its collection. These include 20 hotels, four of which are Fouquet's properties. So, if you enjoy the intimacy, modernity, and personal touches of your Courchevel stay, you can recreate the experience at Fouquet's Paris or Fouquet's New York, one of the trendiest, unique hotels in Manhattan.

For this story, Islands looked at guest reviews, third-party recommendations, and France's palace distinction to determine that Fouquet's Courchevel provides top-notch facilities, excellent service, and an ideal location.