This Ultra-Upscale Ski Hotel Located In 'Saint-Tropez In The Snow' Offers Palace-Level Service
Courchevel, part of the famed Les Trois Vallées ski area in France, is a world-class destination boasting a wide variety of trails and ample entertainment options. It's known as "Saint-Tropez in the snow" for its gourmet restaurants, luxe hotels, designer shops, and vibrant nightlife. And while you'll have no shortage of accommodations, one ultra-upscale spot in particular stands out: Fouquet's Courchevel. This ski-in, ski-out paradise is at the foot of the Bellecôte slope within the Courchevel 1850 resort, providing easy access to runs of all levels. It offers 22 rooms and 20 suites, each with breathtaking views of snowcapped mountains and lush evergreens, and it features three restaurants, a lounge, a spa, a fitness space, and more. This five-star property is so exceptional that it's even been elevated to "palace" status — a distinction with which only 31 hotels in France have been honored. The awarding process, conducted under the French Ministry of Tourism, involves a rigorous investigation and evaluation of the property's appearance, history, facilities, staff and service, sustainability measures, and other factors.
The hotel, which first opened in 2016, rebranded for the 2025-2026 winter season from Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges to Fouquet's Courchevel, with some renovations and new offerings. It's part of Groupe Barrière, a family-run French ownership group with a number of high-end establishments in its collection. These include 20 hotels, four of which are Fouquet's properties. So, if you enjoy the intimacy, modernity, and personal touches of your Courchevel stay, you can recreate the experience at Fouquet's Paris or Fouquet's New York, one of the trendiest, unique hotels in Manhattan.
For this story, Islands looked at guest reviews, third-party recommendations, and France's palace distinction to determine that Fouquet's Courchevel provides top-notch facilities, excellent service, and an ideal location.
The service at Fouquet's Courchevel
In a place that has quite literally achieved palace status, it's no surprise that you'll be treated like royalty during your stay. Expect unparalleled hospitality and a customized itinerary that will enrich your trip — along with a personal butler (for certain suite bookings) to attend to your every need.
Of course, if you're staying in Courchevel, hitting the slopes is likely your top priority. Les Trois Vallées is the largest ski area in the world, where you can enjoy endless French Alps beauty and superb skiing and snowboarding. And the hotel's ski room ambassadors (included in the rate) will prepare your gear and make your experience as seamless and convenient as possible. Every morning, you'll find your equipment waiting for you at the foot of the slopes, clean and ready for use. The concierge can also help you with other snowsport-related needs, including reserving private or group ski lessons or adapted activities (for those with reduced mobility).
Off the slopes, the team is there to assist you in creating a memorable stay through curated experiences. Enjoy a unique perspective on the alpine landscape by taking to the skies on a magical hot-air balloon tour or flight over Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe at almost 16,000 feet. You'll be treated to extraordinary aerial vistas of the dramatic mountain ranges and shimmering glaciers below. Or book a dog-sledding adventure, where mushers and their huskies bring you on an unforgettable journey through the snow. For a family-friendly and intimate movie night, reserve the private cinema, located in the kids' club. And to receive a regal pampering, head to the sprawling spa and wellness center. Try the Balinese Getaway or Scandinavian Escape massage for a truly rejuvenating treatment.
Staying at Fouquet's Courchevel
Fouquet's Courchevel offers three room categories, from the cozy, 377-square-foot Superior Room to the Prestige Room, which can accommodate three guests. Meanwhile, the sumptuous suites are more spacious and homey — the four-person Deluxe Suite has an expansive living area with a fireplace, while the vast, nine-person L'Appartement Les Neiges spans a whopping 3,337 square feet over two floors. But no matter which room or suite you choose, you'll have a serene, post-ski sanctuary to return to each day. Pale larch-wood interiors and warm earthy tones create a calming, peaceful mood, along with the large windows drawing in abundant natural light. And the contemporary design, thoughtful artwork, and elegant linens and fabrics allow you to unwind in luxury. All stays come with a coffeemaker and tea, Hermès toiletries, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a free 24-hour shuttle to and from Courchevel. Two of the rooms are wheelchair-accessible. As of this writing, the nightly rate, including breakfast, begins at $2,250 for the Superior Room.
When you're feeling hungry, head to the hotel's Loulou, an elegant and inviting trattoria serving up Italian classics along with Piedmont specialties. Or warm up inside La Table Savoyarde, an authentic alpine chalet, where you can enjoy raclettes, artisanal charcuterie, and other dishes from France's Savoie region.
Fouquet's Courchevel can be reached by train or plane. The closest station is Moûtiers Salins Brides-les-Bains, which is 4.5 hours from Paris (by TGV) and six hours from London (by Eurostar). Additionally, three airports service the area: Chambéry (an hour and 15 minutes away), Lyon (two hours away), and Geneva in Switzerland (also around two hours away). The hotel can provide transfers for an additional fee. If you can't get enough skiing, consider visiting one of the world's most unique skiing locations during your next getaway.