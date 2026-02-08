Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Village Is A Scenic Riverside Gem With Friendly Vibes And Tasty Local Eateries

Wisconsin was once a northern Midwest charmer that didn't quite garner the national recognition it deserved. Being in the middle of the country and known as America's Dairyland, maybe some assumed it was a boring flyover state. These days, however, it's shifted in a big way, and Wisconsin is attracting record numbers of visitors. Its high-level nature is one of the biggest draws. Places like the ethereal Door County and the Apostle Islands (the Midwest's most majestic collection) exemplify the ridiculous beauty of the Great Lakes. But drive anywhere in the state, and you'll come across smaller lakes, state parks, and charming waterside towns that are perfect for a weekend getaway.

Smack dab in the middle of Wisconsin, just under 2 hours north of Madison, is the riverside town of Plover. Nestled just south of Stevens Point and sitting on the banks of the Wisconsin River, Plover is home to just under 14,000 residents and has a friendly, suburban feel to it, along with tons of green spaces and riverside parks to lay down a picnic blanket and enjoy a slow afternoon in the sun. Or enjoy the river on a kayak, a pontoon boat with friends, or simply casting lines from the shore.

Like much of Wisconsin, the best time to visit is in the warmer months, when you can spend the day on the water, or in the fall, when the forests' color change is in full swing and nearby farms turn into amusement parks with corn mazes and more. But a winter visit could be fun as well, as the hiking trails become cross-country ski routes or snowshoeing loops through quiet snow-covered trees. There are also winery tours and tastings nearby and friendly local restaurants serving up good Midwestern eats all year round, making Plover a worthwhile visit in any month.