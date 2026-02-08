5 Abandoned Ski Resorts That Are Now Incredible Mountain Biking Destinations

Here's a conversation starter: How many U.S. ski resorts would you guess have closed since the 1960s? Is it 20? How about 50? Would you believe the total number is 1,600? Just try to imagine that — massive recreation areas, covering whole mountains, closing down in huge numbers. The chair lifts stop moving. The restaurants stop serving. Hotels shutter. Stores and rental shops empty out their stock. Ski runs, painstakingly cut into sloped forests, are (literally) put out to pasture. This is actually a global problem – here are five once-thriving ski resorts that are now abandoned.

If all this sounds like a terrible waste, there's good news: Some of these resorts are being retrofitted as mountain bike (MTB) parks. This makes a heap of sense; skiing and mountain biking often benefit from the same terrain, albeit in opposite seasons. Since winter only lasts so long — and many believe rising global temperatures are ruining ski season — countless resorts are reinventing themselves as four-season destinations, which often includes building MTB trails. Slopes ideal for downhill skiing are often just as perfect for downhill mountain biking. As for closed winter resorts, MTB berms and chutes keep those former ski runs viable.

Below are five such places, which began as U.S. ski resorts and gradually evolved into mountain bike hubs. Each stands in a different part of the country, and they cater to varying styles and abilities. As a bonus, you may see old buildings and infrastructure that hint at the upscale getaways these estates used to be.