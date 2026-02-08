Albuquerque's Top 5 Restaurants To Visit For Big Portions, According To Reviews

New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment for good reason. This Southwestern state boasts rugged mountains, open desert, and otherworldly attractions such as this stunning land of canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs. While many people flock to New Mexico for its undeniable outdoor treasures and cool towns — like this artsy gem on Route 66 — it's also a remarkably delicious place. Home to a unique, home-grown cuisine that blends Native American, Spanish, and Mexican traditions, the region showcases dishes featuring ingredients such as blue corn, pinto beans, pine nuts, and the iconic green and red chiles.

Word of this incredible fare is catching on, making the state a culinary destination as well as one for natural beauty. This is especially true in Albuquerque, New Mexico's vibrant capital city with a walkable downtown full of art, entertainment, and nightlife options. The area is full of eateries serving up classic dishes. So, whether you're craving enchiladas, a green chile cheeseburger, chicken fried steak, or even a steaming bowl Chinese hand-pulled noodles, Albuquerque has what you're after.

Not all restaurants are equal when it comes to bang-for-your-buck, though. Albuquerque is a famously outdoorsy city, and perhaps a day spent cycling, hiking, or kayaking in local waters has worked up a big appetite. In this case, you'll want to dive into a substantial plate of food, so it's good to know just where in town delivers the biggest portions. Here's a list of the top five spots, according to online reviews.