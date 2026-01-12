The Ultimate Pit Stop-Worthy Eats On A Road Trip Through The American Southwest, Per Travelers

Road trips make us hungrier — it's science. Long days away from home can lead to deregulated hormones and abnormal hunger cues. What's more, given that it's safest to take breaks every two hours or so when you're behind the wheel, it's important to schedule pit stops along your drive, including places for a quick bite to eat, a refill on gas, and maybe a stretch to keep you from cramping up.

The American Southwest, defined loosely to include Arizona, parts of Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah, per the Paleontological Research Institution, is a popular destination for road trippers thanks to its Route 66 nostalgia and diverse landscape. You'll find sweeping planes, towering red rock formations, and mountain peaks. It still looks like the set of an old John Wayne movie out West — so much so that you'd almost expect to see cowboys galloping on horseback, or robbers on the top of a chugging steam train.

The American Southwest is also incredibly culinarily diverse, so there will be no shortage of tasty pit stops throughout your road trip. Menus advertise a mix of Indigenous American, Mexican, and Southern comfort foods. Plus, although you'll find traditional greasy spoons, there's also upscale restaurants with Michelin potential. So, while you witness the best of the Southwest on a trip through red rock valleys, keep an eye out for these 10 pit stop-worthy eats, all of which come highly recommended by travelers.