New Mexico's Pleasant Suburb Near Albuquerque Offers Outdoor Adventure And Convenience

Although Albuquerque, New Mexico — with its famous hot air balloon fiesta and plethora of art, entertainment, and nightlife attractions — often gets all the attention, just south of the city's limits exists a network of historic agricultural towns that frequently flies under the tourism radar. If you're looking to venture off the beaten path and explore all that small-town New Mexico has to offer, then you may want to book your next trip to Peralta.

At just 4.4 square miles and with a population of 3,342 people, Peralta is small by many people's standards. However, the town's sparse population means that if it's some peace and quiet you're after, Peralta just may be the perfect place to go.

Peralta is less than 30 minutes from both the Albuquerque International Sunport and downtown Albuquerque, making it a convenient spot for either a scenic day trip or a quick weekend getaway. In Peralta, whether you're birdwatching along the famous Rio Grande or taking in the 360-degree valley views atop a beloved pilgrimage site, you'll feel as though you've wandered far from the hustle and crowds of city life.