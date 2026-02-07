New Mexico's Pleasant Suburb Near Albuquerque Offers Outdoor Adventure And Convenience
Although Albuquerque, New Mexico — with its famous hot air balloon fiesta and plethora of art, entertainment, and nightlife attractions — often gets all the attention, just south of the city's limits exists a network of historic agricultural towns that frequently flies under the tourism radar. If you're looking to venture off the beaten path and explore all that small-town New Mexico has to offer, then you may want to book your next trip to Peralta.
At just 4.4 square miles and with a population of 3,342 people, Peralta is small by many people's standards. However, the town's sparse population means that if it's some peace and quiet you're after, Peralta just may be the perfect place to go.
Peralta is less than 30 minutes from both the Albuquerque International Sunport and downtown Albuquerque, making it a convenient spot for either a scenic day trip or a quick weekend getaway. In Peralta, whether you're birdwatching along the famous Rio Grande or taking in the 360-degree valley views atop a beloved pilgrimage site, you'll feel as though you've wandered far from the hustle and crowds of city life.
Your gateway to adventure along the Rio Grande
A great place to orient yourself after you first arrive in the area is Tomé Hill Park, which provides a picturesque, bird's-eye view of the Rio Grande Valley. Although you'll need to hike for a little over a mile up a steep hill, the summit will reward you with sweeping views. During the Easter season, hundreds of people make the climb as part of a religious pilgrimage. Although the three crosses that line the summit have only been a permanent fixture since the 1950s, Catholics and other spiritual seekers have been making the pilgrimage to the top of Tomé Hill since the early 20th century.
Peralta's location along the Rio Grande, the fourth-longest river in the U.S., also makes it an ideal home base for anyone looking to explore one of the paths that wind along the riverfront. One of the most popular trails is the Rio Grande Riverside Trail, a 2.9-mile out-and-back walking trail that's located about an 8-minute drive outside of Peralta. Rated as Easy by AllTrails, this kid-friendly hike meanders through a wooded area along the river. It receives praise for its beautiful foliage and well-maintained trail, with one review on AllTrails summing it up simply as "butterflies and sunshine."
Close to the action of Downtown Albuquerque
With its small farms and homesteads, Peralta definitely gives rural, off-the-grid vibes. However, it's actually just a 25-minute drive from downtown Albuquerque and an 18-minute drive from the airport, making it practically a city suburb.
Staying in Peralta is a great idea if you want to be near the action of downtown but not in the middle of it. While Peralta does not have any hotels, it has several Airbnb rentals, where you can glamp on a farm with miniature horses or stay overnight in an almost 140-year-old adobe guesthouse. Sleep under a blanket of stars, enjoy a morning cup of coffee among the fruit trees, and then make the short drive into the city for a day of sightseeing. Afterward, you can unwind with a walk along the river or a picnic in one of the nearby parks.
If you're road tripping to Tucson or heading out on a camping trip to the hot springs in Glenwood, Peralta makes for an interesting pitstop. The town's chief attraction is the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a pretty building built in 1879. Civil War buffs will want to check it out, since the First Baptist Mission — an adobe building destroyed by cannon fire in 1862 — once stood nearby.