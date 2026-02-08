Tennessee's Charming Small Town Near Nashville Offers River Views, Outdoor Fun, And Peaceful Vibes

Slinking alongside the shores of the Cumberland River, the Bicentennial Trail stretches for 7 paved and shaded miles. Strolling along the riverbank, visitors can spy herons perched on the waterfront, turtles scuttling in and out of the currents, and the deer that also populate the trail. Rest on one of the beaches, pull out a packed picnic at one of the designated spots, or take a peaceful bicycle ride up and down the riverside route. There are no bike rentals available in town, but if you pack your own, you can join the locals exploring the trail on two wheels. Riverbluff Park, the town's central space perched on the shore, also has prime spots for peaceful picnics and launch points for paddlers.

Kayaking, standup paddleboarding, and canoeing are all popular pastimes on the winding Cumberland River. The river is wide and has a rushing current and fast patches, but it is beginner-friendly and doesn't require any significant technical proficiency to traverse. To get straight out onto the quiet, peaceful paddling spots, it's easiest to pack an inflatable kayak for adventure-ready water lovers. Back on land, fisherfolk can snare bass, crappies, and catfish lurking under the surface of Cheatham Lake, just a short distance outside of town. It's possible to set up nearby for the night, as Harpeth River Bridge Campground offers tranquil, water-adjacent sites for those who prefer to sleep under the stars.