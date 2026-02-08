Tennessee's Charming Small Town Near Nashville Offers River Views, Outdoor Fun, And Peaceful Vibes
Sitting on the banks of the mighty Cumberland River, the small Tennessee town of Ashland City is a quiet getaway just 20 miles from the bright lights of Nashville. After a late-night tour of Nashville's most beloved downtown destinations for live music, you can slow down in this inviting little town, strolling its charming downtown streets or planning an active day out on the trails or on the river. Replete with cozy cafes, antique shops, peaceful fishing spots, and a waterfront park, the destination is the ideal getaway for those tired of Nashville's big city rush.
Situated just over 30 minutes away from Nashville International Airport, it's easy to access the small town by car. In fact, you'll need to bring a car or rent one in the city, as there aren't any public transport connections to Ashland City. The nearby airport offers a straightforward route into town from all over the U.S. — direct flights arrive into Nashville from nearly 100 airports across the country.
Enjoy the abundant outdoor recreation options in Ashland City, Tennessee
Slinking alongside the shores of the Cumberland River, the Bicentennial Trail stretches for 7 paved and shaded miles. Strolling along the riverbank, visitors can spy herons perched on the waterfront, turtles scuttling in and out of the currents, and the deer that also populate the trail. Rest on one of the beaches, pull out a packed picnic at one of the designated spots, or take a peaceful bicycle ride up and down the riverside route. There are no bike rentals available in town, but if you pack your own, you can join the locals exploring the trail on two wheels. Riverbluff Park, the town's central space perched on the shore, also has prime spots for peaceful picnics and launch points for paddlers.
Kayaking, standup paddleboarding, and canoeing are all popular pastimes on the winding Cumberland River. The river is wide and has a rushing current and fast patches, but it is beginner-friendly and doesn't require any significant technical proficiency to traverse. To get straight out onto the quiet, peaceful paddling spots, it's easiest to pack an inflatable kayak for adventure-ready water lovers. Back on land, fisherfolk can snare bass, crappies, and catfish lurking under the surface of Cheatham Lake, just a short distance outside of town. It's possible to set up nearby for the night, as Harpeth River Bridge Campground offers tranquil, water-adjacent sites for those who prefer to sleep under the stars.
Explore Ashland City's inviting downtown shops and eats
Ashland City's small stature is a large part of its charm — its cozy cafes and enticing shops aren't overrun with tourist crowds. Rub shoulders with the locals in its little downtown stores, perusing tomes at Stone Bridge Books, Gifts & Music, or hunting down curated vintage décor treasures and browsing art pieces at The Willow's Grace. Break up your shopping sessions with a delicate pastry at the cozy Metta Cafe before getting a look at the most intriguing historic site in the center of Ashland City. The Cheatham County Courthouse was constructed more than 150 years ago, and it stands as an homage to the small town's storied history.
Fueling up after a long day outdoors or in Ashland City's little downtown is always a pleasure, and there's an array of excellent dining options available. Perch on the waterfront and dive into a decadent seafood dish at the Riverview Restaurant and Marina. It's possible to tie up your boat right alongside the restaurant before digging into a Tennessee classic. Sidelines Grill similarly serves up hearty meals to pair with refreshing cocktails at the end of the day. If you're still hungry when you head back to Nashville, you can check out one of Tennessee's favorite sushi restaurants.