Nashville's 5 Most Beloved Downtown Destinations For Live Music, Per Visitors And Locals
Some destinations are defined by their connection to the arts. On "America's ultimate country music highway" through Virginia's mountains and during this culture-packed train journey from Chicago to New Orleans, travelers can explore the history and heritage behind classic tunes. And it's no surprise that Nashville, Tennessee, is a prime U.S. city for enjoying music.
With venues like the iconic Grand Ole Opry, the intimate Bluebird Cafe, and the unforgettable Ryman Auditorium, Nashville (aka Music City) is full of people looking to experience the local arts scene. According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, those travelers are helping fuel record-breaking growth in the area, too. In 2024, visitors in Davidson County (where Nashville is located) "generated a record $11.2 billion in spending," up over 4% from the previous year.
Whether you like country, jazz, gospel, Americana, bluegrass, or quality songwriting of any kind, this Southern locale has a venue you'll love. In fact, options range from top-notch celebrity-owned bars to cozy hubs that embrace original artists. Find your favorite with this list of Nashville's five most beloved downtown destinations for live music, per locals and visitors.
Tootsie's Orchid Lounge
With a stunning pastel purple exterior, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge is a can't-miss spot full of character. Found along the famed Honky Tonk Highway, this historic venue has been a big part of Nashville's musical heritage since it first opened its doors in the 1960s. It is the spot where Willie Nelson debuted "Always On My Mind" and Luke Bryan performed for game six of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals. Plus, it is said to be only 17 steps from the fan-favorite Ryman Auditorium, which used to host the Grand Ole Opry and saw famous names slip over to Tootsie's for a drink in between sets.
Today, Tootsie's has live performances throughout the day and night on its three different stages. It also invites visitors up to a rooftop patio for views of the city. One traveler via Reddit's "VisitingNashville" community adds that Tootsie's is a favorite spot with some of the "best music" on Broadway.
Robert's Western World
Even older than Tootsie's is Robert's Western World, a dynamic honkytonk that truly embraces the sound and tradition of classic country music. The building dates back to the 1950s, when it was a steel guitar manufacturing business. This background help solidify the location's place in country music history before it became Rhinestone Western Wear clothing store in the 90s. From there, the spot soon transformed into Robert's Western Wear Bar & Night Club.
Now, Robert's is open to all ages during the day and turns into a rowdy, 21+ destination after 6 p.m. In addition to live music, visitors here will find a boot wall (a nod to the venue's past as a Western apparel shop) and a menu with budget-friendly fried bologna sandwiches known as the "Recession Special." Enjoy them served with chips, a moon pie, and a cold beer. In the summertime, Robert's puts on an outdoor fan fair featuring performances by owners JesseLee and Emily Jones, JesseLee's band Brazilbilly, and other artists.
Recommended for and by visitors and residents alike, Robert's was described by a Nashville local on Reddit as one of "only two bars" they "take people to on Broadway." Elsewhere on Reddit, a user characterized the spot as "old school, "totally awesome," and "legit."
Station Inn
Located in The Gulch (a downtown Nashville neighborhood where you can find some of the city's best shopping), this off-Broadway music venue offers an authentic experience. Every night of the week, Station Inn showcases a blend of classic genres that expand beyond country music to include bluegrass and Americana. Visitors here can watch performances as a family (children are welcome) while noshing on pizza and garlic knots.
Some of country's biggest artists have played here over the years, including Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and Vince Gill. The venue also hosts a weekly Bluegrass Jam on Sunday nights, during which musicians are invited to join the picking circle and play with others in a relaxed environment. This free event is a sight to behold even for those who don't play, as it helps bring Nashville's music community together.
Highlighted by a handful of commenters on Reddit, Station Inn is particularly good for live performances of original works. As one Reddit user wrote: "I will always and forever recommend The Station Inn for the best live music in Nashville."
The Listening Room Cafe
True music lovers, you'll want to hit this spot. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, The Listening Room Cafe has found a niche among those who appreciate the artistry that goes into making music. While several superstars have graced the stage here, the heart of the venue lies in its support of Nashville's finest songwriters.
According to one Reddit commenter, "The Listening Room is a great place to find reverse covers (I.e., music performed by the people who wrote the songs before they were 'covered' by the stars who actually initially cut them.)." Per Eater Nashville, visitors can also come to "hear behind-the-scenes stories and performances from the people that have penned some of music's biggest hits."
At The Listening Room, the importance of giving back is another big focal point. Every month, the venue helps support the community by working with local nonprofits. Already, this program has the place booked for all of 2026.
Chief's on Broadway
Chief's on Broadway is definitely the biggest name on this list. A sprawling, six-story bar from country rebel Eric Church, this location has its own ticketed concert venue called the Neon Steeple. Incorporating 1800s-era pews and 20 stained glass windows, the Neon Steeple has hosted big names such as Chase Rice and Grammy-winning artist Ashley McBryde.
For locals, part of the appeal of this massive music hub is the fact that artists are invited to play their original songs under its roof, something that can be hard to find on downtown streets known for high-energy cover bands and set lists full of famous favorites. As a musician in a Nashville community Reddit thread shared, they even "played in a couple of bands" at Chief's, and they were able to showcase "their own music." In another thread, a Reddit commenter added that Chief's has "great live music on the weekends," plus "the bartenders pour heavy."
Methodology
In order to select the five most beloved downtown destinations for live music in Nashville, the research process included considering various viewpoints from sources such as tourism guides, online forums, and curated expert lists. We began by consulting the official Visit Music City website, which provides an overview of well-known venues and highlights the most popular districts for live music. This gave us a baseline understanding of major spots that attract both tourists and locals. Then, we explored Reddit conversations among Nashville residents to get their unfiltered opinions about spots that feature original music rather than tourist-focused cover acts. This helped us understand which places locals actually recommend. Finally, we referenced Eater Nashville's curated map of bars and restaurants known for live music. Comparing where these sources overlapped and noting which locations were consistently praised narrowed down the options to only Nashville's most reliable and well-regarded live music venues.
Looking for more entertainment in Tennessee? Check out this city that makes a perfect summer destination for music lovers. Or, visit this old town for live music, historic streets, and holiday magic.