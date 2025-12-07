Among Tennessee's Favorite Restaurants In 2025 Is A Beloved Neighborhood Sushi Joint In Nashville
Tucked away in Nashville's Eastwood neighborhood is a 14-seat omakase sushi bar and a diminutive four-seat Japanese cocktail lounge that has quietly earned its reputation as one of Tennessee's most coveted dining experiences: Kase x Noko. The chic sushi restaurant was named as one of the most-loved in Tennessee, listed on OpenTable's ranking of Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to diners. One reviewer states, "No notes — absolutely incredible," and their review seems to reflect the majority.
Founded by the team behind the acclaimed wood-fired restaurant Noko, Kase x Noko opened its doors in December 2024. At the helm is Chef Dung "Junior" Vo, who brings a refined yet playful spirit to each dish. The omakase journey here is a 14-course, roughly 90-minute procession of handcrafted nigiri and hand rolls, using seafood flown in daily from around the globe. For about $75 per person, guests receive what many consider an exceptional value: high-quality ingredients, meticulous preparation, and a sense of intimacy and respect for the craft rarely found outside major culinary capitals.
More than a meal, the experience is a cultural immersion: plateware is handmade and designed by Chef Vo in collaboration with a local pottery studio. The decor features a moody, wabi-sabi-inspired interior with handmade ceramics, wood elements, Gyotaku fish prints, and vintage Tokyo photography. Another OpenTable user brags, "Phenomenal meal, ambiance, and service. We waited over 6 months to be able to book a reservation and now I see why." It's this potent mix of intimacy, high-quality ingredients, artistic care, and welcoming warmth that's earned Kase x Noko its lofty status among Nashville's culinary elite.
What to expect when dining at Kase x Noko
At the sushi counter, the vibe at Kase x Noko is casual yet elegant, low-lit, conversational, and warm. There's a sense that each guest is part of something intimate and communal. One user shares their experience, "The chefs prepare the food in front of you, and you may speak with the chefs and the diners around you." Often, the chefs will explain the fish, provenance, and intentions behind the flavor pairings, a ritual that brings clarity and reverence to what's on the plate.
On top of that, Kase x Noko offers a full cocktail program at its tiny Japanese-style bar. Guests can begin or end their evening with thoughtfully composed drinks: perhaps a glass of sake or a cocktail like the Princess Ichigo or Kyoto Garden. Though if you're more of a wine person, the nearby Belle Meade Winery, which is Nashville's oldest, is worth a special visit.
The tricky part is snagging a reservation — they are released at midnight six weeks in advance and are filled fast. However, if you use OpenTable, you can sign up to receive a notification when someone cancels. In a city of rising culinary ambition, Kase x Noko sets a standard for what hospitality can and should feel like: personal, artful, thoughtful, and imbued with respect for craft and community. Looking for something more low-key? Nashville is also home to Arnold's Country Kitchen, where you can try some of the best fried chicken in the state. And when it comes to laying down your head, do it somewhere truly special, like the Gaylord Opryland Resort, which has its own expansive village.