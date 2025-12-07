Among Tennessee's Favorite Restaurants In 2025 Is A Beloved Neighborhood Sushi Joint In Nashville

Tucked away in Nashville's Eastwood neighborhood is a 14-seat omakase sushi bar and a diminutive four-seat Japanese cocktail lounge that has quietly earned its reputation as one of Tennessee's most coveted dining experiences: Kase x Noko. The chic sushi restaurant was named as one of the most-loved in Tennessee, listed on OpenTable's ranking of Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to diners. One reviewer states, "No notes — absolutely incredible," and their review seems to reflect the majority.

Founded by the team behind the acclaimed wood-fired restaurant Noko, Kase x Noko opened its doors in December 2024. At the helm is Chef Dung "Junior" Vo, who brings a refined yet playful spirit to each dish. The omakase journey here is a 14-course, roughly 90-minute procession of handcrafted nigiri and hand rolls, using seafood flown in daily from around the globe. For about $75 per person, guests receive what many consider an exceptional value: high-quality ingredients, meticulous preparation, and a sense of intimacy and respect for the craft rarely found outside major culinary capitals.

More than a meal, the experience is a cultural immersion: plateware is handmade and designed by Chef Vo in collaboration with a local pottery studio. The decor features a moody, wabi-sabi-inspired interior with handmade ceramics, wood elements, Gyotaku fish prints, and vintage Tokyo photography. Another OpenTable user brags, "Phenomenal meal, ambiance, and service. We waited over 6 months to be able to book a reservation and now I see why." It's this potent mix of intimacy, high-quality ingredients, artistic care, and welcoming warmth that's earned Kase x Noko its lofty status among Nashville's culinary elite.