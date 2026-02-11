The Sneaky Reason Many Las Vegas Casino Hotels Seem So Cheap

Las Vegas has a long history of low prices and freebies, because the city makes a significant chunk of its money through gambling and entertainment. That means getting folks into the city and plopped in front of a table or slot machine is a key priority. Many casinos routinely offer free drinks to guests who are actively gambling, a common technique to keep you at the table with your wallet open. At the same time, this is a good way for savvy travelers to enjoy premium beverages at no expense. You can also find a lot of budget-friendly restaurants, and discounts and credits are common, giving folks a way to save a few bucks during their vacation.

This is starting to change, though. Inflated prices are an unexpected reason tourism in Las Vegas is tanking so hard, and many news reports have confirmed that room rates surged in 2025. Early in the year, the state of Nevada outlawed hidden fees; hotels used to lure customers with low prices, only to hit them with a "resort fee" at checkout. Stuck with a reservation and nowhere else to stay, guests would grudgingly fork over up to $55 per night. This theoretically paid for pool access and Wi-Fi, though these amenities come standard at many hotels. Today, resort fees still exist, but they must be included in the advertised price.

So how do you still save a buck in Vegas? For starters, you can seek out hotels that don't charge resort fees, which are likely farther away from Vegas hotspots but generally cost less. Visiting during off-peak times, such as weekdays and summer months, can often turn up lower prices. You might also skip big-name hotels, like Paris, Luxor, or the MGM Grand, since you can visit these places without necessarily staying there. And be sure to have a budget in mind when hitting the tables, otherwise the excitement can make it easy to overspend (especially if you saved a few bucks on your hotel). Need help navigating all your entertainment options? Here are Las Vegas' five underrated casinos most travelers skip.