Myrtle Beach's Best Burgers And Pizza Are Served At This Top-Rated Local-Loved Grand Strand Bar
When a neighborhood bar has 10,000 Facebook followers, it's safe to say it's doing something right. With 4.5 stars based on over 1,700 Google reviews, Tavern in The Forest is one of Myrtle Beach's most recommended hangouts — not just for drinks and laid-back vibes but for serving burgers and pizzas that keep locals and visitors coming back. To determine just why people love this spot and its food, we consulted neighborhood publications, online reviews, and recommendations from sources such as Facebook's Myrtle Beach Foodies group.
While Tavern in the Forest may not have Michelin stars, it repeatedly ranks high in local polls. In 2025, it was even nominated in the Carolina Forest Chronicle's Readers' Choice Awards for best pizza, best burger, best bar/nightlife, and best bar for locals. Of those categories, it won in the final three. Plus, in 2026, it was again nominated for several readers' picks by The Horry Independent, proving its popularity among people who live on the Grand Strand.
Tucked away in Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach's hidden haven with incredible dining and shopping), Tavern in the Forest is not a beachfront or boardwalk-adjacent bar. However, it is open late — until 2 a.m. — making it a good dinner and drinks stop after a day at the beach or the nearby Broadway at the Beach entertainment hub. It's also only about 20 minutes from the Myrtle Beach Airport, so out-of-towners can easily grab a bite before settling into their hotel or rental.
Tips for visiting Myrtle Beach's Tavern in the Forest
Because this bar is a popular local hangout, you can typically expect weekday and weekend evenings to be pretty lively (especially around sports events or trivia nights). In the Forest Crossing shopping area where the bar is located, there's a fair amount of parking available, which helps when crowds descend on the weekends. Visitors can also check out the bar's Facebook page for upcoming events. The Tavern's hosted everything from St. Patty's Day celebrations to a Valentine's Day Singles Party and live music from local DJs.
Then, there's the menu. One Google reviewer highlighted options such as the Swiss mushroom burger and Reuben. Others, like this past visitor, say the hibachi burger is a winner. It's a unique twist on a classic, featuring flavors like teriyaki sauce and zucchini slaw. As for other bites, one reviewer said, "the pizza is just like Boston Italian pizza." Maybe it's because each one is hand-stretched to order or because pies like the Closed On Sundays (with fried chicken, pickles, honey mustard, and BBQ sauce) and Everything Bagel Pizza offer a creative departure from common recipes. The menu also includes other bar classics like wings, fried pickles, nachos, salads, and more. Prices are reasonable, with most options falling in the $10 to $20 range — affordable for travelers who want good eats without a high bill.
Conveniently located near the Myrtlewood Golf Club and Grande Dunes Resort Club (one of the region's most impeccably designed golf courses), Tavern in the Forest makes it easy for golfers to swing by after a few rounds. Following a tasty meal, travelers can explore other local attractions, from The Hulk Bike & Run Park to the The Wheels of Yesteryear museum.