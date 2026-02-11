Myrtle Beach's Best Burgers And Pizza Are Served At This Top-Rated Local-Loved Grand Strand Bar

When a neighborhood bar has 10,000 Facebook followers, it's safe to say it's doing something right. With 4.5 stars based on over 1,700 Google reviews, Tavern in The Forest is one of Myrtle Beach's most recommended hangouts — not just for drinks and laid-back vibes but for serving burgers and pizzas that keep locals and visitors coming back. To determine just why people love this spot and its food, we consulted neighborhood publications, online reviews, and recommendations from sources such as Facebook's Myrtle Beach Foodies group.

While Tavern in the Forest may not have Michelin stars, it repeatedly ranks high in local polls. In 2025, it was even nominated in the Carolina Forest Chronicle's Readers' Choice Awards for best pizza, best burger, best bar/nightlife, and best bar for locals. Of those categories, it won in the final three. Plus, in 2026, it was again nominated for several readers' picks by The Horry Independent, proving its popularity among people who live on the Grand Strand.

Tucked away in Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach's hidden haven with incredible dining and shopping), Tavern in the Forest is not a beachfront or boardwalk-adjacent bar. However, it is open late — until 2 a.m. — making it a good dinner and drinks stop after a day at the beach or the nearby Broadway at the Beach entertainment hub. It's also only about 20 minutes from the Myrtle Beach Airport, so out-of-towners can easily grab a bite before settling into their hotel or rental.