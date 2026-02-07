The Adirondacks' Winter Camping Getaway Has Skiing And Hiking
Northern New York's Adirondack Mountains are dotted with glittering lakes, like the popular Lake Placid, which offers a plethora of activities to enjoy in the fall when the colorful foliage is peaking. But winter is a great time to explore this area, too, especially if you're craving the solitude and silence of a snowy retreat.
Only 8 miles from Lake Placid, true winter wilderness immersions are available at the idyllic Heart Lake, which sits near the base of Mount Jo in North Elba. This small body of water isn't exactly heart-shaped, but nevertheless, the lovely lake is close to a number of high Adirondack peaks as well as some of the best hiking trails in the region, such as the Van Hoevenberg Trail, the Mount Jo Loop Trail, and the Street and Nye Mountain Trail. The Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) operates the Heart Lake Program Center, along with its High Peaks Information Center and Wilderness Campground near the shores of Heart Lake.
The Wilderness Campground offers year-round washhouse facilities, plus multiple tent sites and lean-tos available for winter camping, as well as a few cabins and a small lodge for those looking for a more comfortable overnight stay with electricity and hot water. The lean-tos have a roof and three walls, serving as a classic Adirondack camping option and providing some shelter from the cold and the elements while still offering a "sleeping under the stars" experience next to a crackling fire in the nearby firepit. Firewood is for sale at the nearby High Peaks Information Center.
Winter activities around Heart Lake
The cold season in the Adirondacks is from December through March, when average daily temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit and snowfall averages around 10 inches per month. But don't let the chill stop you from leaving the campground! Just be sure to wear a hat and thermal layers, along with a waterproof shell, gloves, and shoes. You can even bring some ice skates to venture out onto the lake if it's frozen. Just make sure the lake is frozen deeply enough to support your weight by using an ice auger or other measuring device.
From the Heart Lake Program Center, you can hop on 8 miles of winter-only trails, several of which are groomed regularly. It's best to use snowshoes or cross-country skis to avoid making holes in the snow, which makes it more difficult (and even dangerous) to traverse the terrain. You'll have to bring your own equipment, but the High Peaks Information Center is planning to start renting skis, boots, and poles to cross-country skiers in the near future — check out the website for any updates.
Most of the hiking and skiing trails in the Heart Lake area are less than a mile long and range in difficulty from easy to advanced. One slightly longer trail is the intermediate 1.2-mile Heart Lake Loop Trail, which travels all around the lake and is open to both hikers and skiers. While staying at the Wilderness Campground, you can also take advantage of guided excursions in the high peaks, as well as educational programs available through the ADK, like backcountry snowshoeing for beginners and snow-shelter building workshops. If you feel like exploring the surrounding area, check out some of these highly recommended, underrated destinations in the Adirondacks.