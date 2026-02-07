The Adirondacks' Winter Camping Getaway Has Skiing And Hiking

Northern New York's Adirondack Mountains are dotted with glittering lakes, like the popular Lake Placid, which offers a plethora of activities to enjoy in the fall when the colorful foliage is peaking. But winter is a great time to explore this area, too, especially if you're craving the solitude and silence of a snowy retreat.

Only 8 miles from Lake Placid, true winter wilderness immersions are available at the idyllic Heart Lake, which sits near the base of Mount Jo in North Elba. This small body of water isn't exactly heart-shaped, but nevertheless, the lovely lake is close to a number of high Adirondack peaks as well as some of the best hiking trails in the region, such as the Van Hoevenberg Trail, the Mount Jo Loop Trail, and the Street and Nye Mountain Trail. The Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) operates the Heart Lake Program Center, along with its High Peaks Information Center and Wilderness Campground near the shores of Heart Lake.

The Wilderness Campground offers year-round washhouse facilities, plus multiple tent sites and lean-tos available for winter camping, as well as a few cabins and a small lodge for those looking for a more comfortable overnight stay with electricity and hot water. The lean-tos have a roof and three walls, serving as a classic Adirondack camping option and providing some shelter from the cold and the elements while still offering a "sleeping under the stars" experience next to a crackling fire in the nearby firepit. Firewood is for sale at the nearby High Peaks Information Center.