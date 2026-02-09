IHG's First US-Based All-Inclusive Resort Is A Family-Friendly Florida Retreat Packed With Activities
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An all-inclusive vacation can be a cost-effective getaway since it usually includes meals, beverages, and activities. However, Americans usually have the added cost of an international flight since it's nearly impossible to find an all-inclusive resort in the United States. But that's now changed now that IHG has opened its first US-based all-inclusive getaway: voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort.
The location, previously the home of Club Med Sandpiper Bay, is the recipient of a $50 million makeover and has reopened as a new Florida retreat that's perfect for the whole family — even the furry members. Yes, this is an all-inclusive resort that will even welcome your dog.
voco Sandpiper isn't oceanfront, but it is still technically a waterfront retreat, as it's located on the shores of the St. Lucie River. And while some of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean are only for adults, this Florida retreat is packed with family-friendly activities. One Tripadvisor reviewer who has already visited ran down the amenities, saying, "There is a small man-made beach. Non-motorized equipment is included in your stay such as kayaks, and jet-skis and pontoon boats are available for rent. Pickleball and tennis courts are on property as well as an arcade and state of the art fitness center. There's plenty of resort entertainment for the whole family." And if the ocean is calling your name despite all of that, you can still drive to Jensen Beach in about 15-20 minutes.
voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort is packed with family-friendly activities
voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort has three swimming pools, including an infinity pool that's just for the grown-ups. If you want to leave the manmade water areas and explore the river, you can do that, too; kayaks and paddleboards are included in your all-inclusive package. You can also rent a jet ski or boat, or go tubing, though you will have to pay extra for those activities.
Visitors will find that the all-inclusive package is packed with land-based activities as well. The kids can channel their creativity while working on art projects, while the adults can get educated on important topics like mixology. Competitive families can enjoy time playing basketball, volleyball, tennis, or pickleball. The resort even has a soccer field, and golfers have access to a driving range and putting green. Just don't get too worn out during the day, because the resort also offers a variety of festivities at night. You may find yourself spending the evenings jamming out to live music or playing games with the family.
All of your meals are also included when you stay at voco Sandpiper, so if you decide to indulge in the good food, it won't cost you extra. You don't have to feel bad about the extra trips to the buffet, either. The resort offers several fitness activities for those looking to stay in shape, with workout classes, water aerobics, and yoga all included in the all-inclusive price.
This Florida resort has spacious rooms perfect for families
If you're bringing the whole family, you'll be pleased to know that voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort has spacious two-bedroom suites with ample space for multiple people. If you have a larger family that needs more space to properly spread out, you can ask for connecting rooms. There are, of course, smaller rooms available as well if you don't need to house an entire family.
voco Sandpiper is located in the city of Port St. Lucie on Florida's east coast. It's a quiet community that's one of the country's most affordable places to retire, and thanks to IHG's new resort, it's sure to be a popular destination for families who are seeking an all-inclusive experience without leaving the United States. Those coming from further away can book a flight to Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) or Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and drive to the resort in about an hour from either airport, though the latter services more airlines.
Also, it's important to be aware that even though the new all-inclusive resort has already started welcoming guests, there is still work being done on the property (as of this writing). Don't let that deter you from booking a stay there, though. One Tripadvisor reviewer visited in January 2026 and gave it five stars, sharing, "The hotel is in. It's beginning stages of opening, but is doing the very best to ensure a wonderful vacation for both families and couples alike. The food was absolutely delicious at the market buffet and the sunsets are magical at the Infiniti Pool."