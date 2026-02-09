IHG's First US-Based All-Inclusive Resort Is A Family-Friendly Florida Retreat Packed With Activities

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An all-inclusive vacation can be a cost-effective getaway since it usually includes meals, beverages, and activities. However, Americans usually have the added cost of an international flight since it's nearly impossible to find an all-inclusive resort in the United States. But that's now changed now that IHG has opened its first US-based all-inclusive getaway: voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort.

The location, previously the home of Club Med Sandpiper Bay, is the recipient of a $50 million makeover and has reopened as a new Florida retreat that's perfect for the whole family — even the furry members. Yes, this is an all-inclusive resort that will even welcome your dog.

voco Sandpiper isn't oceanfront, but it is still technically a waterfront retreat, as it's located on the shores of the St. Lucie River. And while some of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean are only for adults, this Florida retreat is packed with family-friendly activities. One Tripadvisor reviewer who has already visited ran down the amenities, saying, "There is a small man-made beach. Non-motorized equipment is included in your stay such as kayaks, and jet-skis and pontoon boats are available for rent. Pickleball and tennis courts are on property as well as an arcade and state of the art fitness center. There's plenty of resort entertainment for the whole family." And if the ocean is calling your name despite all of that, you can still drive to Jensen Beach in about 15-20 minutes.