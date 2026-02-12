People Travel All Over NYC But Wait Hours For Slices From This Legendary Pizza Joint
Considering New York City's very essence could be distilled down to just three ingredients of pizza dough, sauce, and cheese, where does one even begin when searching for one of the Big Apple's most mouth-watering pizza joints? After all, NYC has the best pizzeria in the world, according to Italy, so the city knows a thing or two about the 'za. You can plan an entire itinerary trying the classic pizzerias in each neighborhood, which would definitely have to include Midwood's Di Fara, one of New York's most legendary pizza joints that Anthony Bourdain called "the best of the best" (via The Guardian).
Italy-born Domenico DiMarco moved to Brooklyn in 1959, and by 1965, he had opened this Brooklyn pizzeria that has consistently been named one of New York's best, with publications like Eater saying it just might make the "tastiest pizzas in all of NYC." Di Fara has stood out for over 50 years thanks to its traditionally made pies with imported ingredients and a three-cheese blend (buffalo mozzarella, fior di latte, and Parmigiano-Reggiano), all cooked in the same high-heat oven that was first installed back in 1965.
Until his death in 2022, DiMarco was the face of the pizzeria, as he was often the only one making pies, topping them with a sprinkle of extra virgin olive oil and hand-cut basil from his garden. It's no wonder that word got out about this fresh, perfectly made pizza, as Di Fara turned from a locals-only spot to a pizza pilgrimage site that people will travel from all over to visit. So, folks now might have to wait an hour or two just to get their pizza.
What to know about visiting Di Fara
DiMarco's son, Dom, now runs the pizzeria and while there are some key differences — other family members also make pizza and the basil is pre-cut rather than ripped fresh for each slice — the quality and spirit of Di Fara has stayed the same, with Time Out writing that "it's still a delicious bit of alchemy; as perfect a slice of New York City pizza as a person could want." While some historic NYC pizza joints are known for their special sauce, it's Di Fara's perfectly crispy crust that sets it apart, landing it at No. 2 on One Bite Pizza Rankings. Perhaps the secret is that the brick-lined bottom of the original oven has been infused with all the olive oil and mozzarella drippings of pizzas past.
Part of Di Fara's charm is that it hasn't changed, despite its popularity. It's a traditional old-school pizza joint with a handful of tables, so consider getting your pizza to go if there isn't anywhere to sit. Di Fara is open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except for Mondays, when it closes at 5 p.m.). Be prepared to get there early and wait, however, as the spot is as popular as ever.
For many, the quality is worth the queue, as one visitor wrote on Yelp that "it lives up to the hype," while another passionately declared that "This pizza is literally worth burning the roof of your mouth on, it's that good!" If you're antsy to try Di Fara but don't want to risk the wait, you can order online for delivery or pickup. And if you're really antsy and can't wait until your next trip to the Big Apple, have no fear: Di Fara delivers nationwide.