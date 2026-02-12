People Travel All Over NYC But Wait Hours For Slices From This Legendary Pizza Joint

Considering New York City's very essence could be distilled down to just three ingredients of pizza dough, sauce, and cheese, where does one even begin when searching for one of the Big Apple's most mouth-watering pizza joints? After all, NYC has the best pizzeria in the world, according to Italy, so the city knows a thing or two about the 'za. You can plan an entire itinerary trying the classic pizzerias in each neighborhood, which would definitely have to include Midwood's Di Fara, one of New York's most legendary pizza joints that Anthony Bourdain called "the best of the best" (via The Guardian).

Italy-born Domenico DiMarco moved to Brooklyn in 1959, and by 1965, he had opened this Brooklyn pizzeria that has consistently been named one of New York's best, with publications like Eater saying it just might make the "tastiest pizzas in all of NYC." Di Fara has stood out for over 50 years thanks to its traditionally made pies with imported ingredients and a three-cheese blend (buffalo mozzarella, fior di latte, and Parmigiano-Reggiano), all cooked in the same high-heat oven that was first installed back in 1965.

Until his death in 2022, DiMarco was the face of the pizzeria, as he was often the only one making pies, topping them with a sprinkle of extra virgin olive oil and hand-cut basil from his garden. It's no wonder that word got out about this fresh, perfectly made pizza, as Di Fara turned from a locals-only spot to a pizza pilgrimage site that people will travel from all over to visit. So, folks now might have to wait an hour or two just to get their pizza.