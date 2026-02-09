California's 'City Of Trees' Is A Historic Los Angeles Suburb With Scenic Green Streets And Walkable Charm
They say, "Nobody walks in LA," but that's just not true if you know where to stroll. While this bustling metropolis is infamous for its 469 square miles of car-centric urban sprawl, Los Angeles is replete with meticulously manicured, walkable neighborhoods rich in history, curb appeal, and endless sunshine. One such gem is South Pasadena, a historic Los Angeles suburb where scenic green streets and historic architecture await around every corner. A distinguished "City of Trees," South Pasadena has leafy streets that are a walkable master class in cultural preservation.
Located south of the vibrant shopping and restaurant district of Old Pasadena, idyllic South Pasadena boasts gorgeous homes, excellent schools, low crime, and a tight-knit community deeply invested in preserving the city's beauty and heritage. At nearly 140 years old, South Pasadena is one of Los Angeles' oldest suburbs. Today, the neighborhood is drenched in towering trees and a remarkable collection of impeccably preserved, turn-of-the-century neighborhoods. Visitors need to look no further than the city's 10-foot bronze sculpture of "Astride-Aside" to understand South Pasadena's civic pride. The giant figure strides over a series of concrete blocks along historic, oak tree-lined Mission Street, a call for all to hit South Pasadena's heritage-rich pavement.
The city's civic pride is further evidenced in its designation as a "Tree City USA." Cities bearing this distinction must adhere to several guidelines, including appointing a "tree board" to sustain an annual forestry budget, maintaining a tree-care ordinance, and — naturally — observing Arbor Day. Residents also strive to preserve the city's numerous historic landmarks, with their care entrusted to the Cultural Heritage Commission. These initiatives ensure that all 3.44 square miles of South Pasadena remain a beautiful bastion of small-town charm.
South Pasadena's best spots for tree-hugging
South Pasadena is home to roughly 21,000 trees and 100 acres of parks, gracing the community with salubrious air and natural beauty that beg for you to get out and stroll. Early civic planters embarked on a tree planting spree, adorning the city with throngs of native and exotic species that were easily supported by California's Mediterranean climate. From elms and oaks to acacias and eucalypti, dendrophiles will delight in the cornucopia of trees that ornaments South Pasadena's streets. You can wonder at even more divine greenery just a 10-minute drive away at the spectacular Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, one of Los Angeles' most important cultural destinations.
For the ultimate in tree-hugging, visit Library Park, an expansive green space flush with trees surrounding the town's historic library, which dates back to 1907. Sitting beside the library is what's believed to be South Pasadena's largest tree, the majestic Moreton Bay Fig Tree. This hulking stunner clings to the earth with thick, twisted, mesmerizing roots. The tree was a mere 6 inches in diameter when it was planted in 1930. Today, the tree is estimated to be as wide as 150 feet and as tall as 100 feet, and it is proudly logged on the city's Historic Landmark Register.
If you'd like to get active scouting for trees, the two-mile Arroyo Seco bike path is a prime place to work up a sweat beneath the canopy. The path is shaded by sycamore and oak trees and connects several of the city's parks, which are natural showplaces for the city's bounty of trees. Premier tree marveling destinations include Arroyo Park, Garfield Park, Orange Grove Park, and Eddie Park, which is also home to the historic "Eddie Park House," a shining example of Transitional Craftsman architecture.
Step back in time at these historic South Pasadena landmarks
No fewer than 40 South Pasadena properties are designated city landmarks, a testament to its remarkably preserved heritage. Amble South Pasadena's verdant avenues, and you'll spy a veritable symphony of architectural styles, from Victorian and Craftsman to Tudor and bungalow, as well as gleaming modern homes and condos.
Mission Street is one of the best places to feast your eyes on historic architecture. This thoroughfare is lined with great buildings, like those in the "Graham Block," a trio of artsy edifices built in the Renaissance Revival style. The buildings, which are well over 100 years old, sit between Diamond and Meridian Avenue and are named after Alexander R. Graham, the original developer. At 1000 Mission Street, a completely unexpected slice of slasher film history awaits. The 1888 Victorian home known as "Century House" on the city's landmark register is better known to horror fans as the childhood home of Michael Myers in the legendary 1978 film "Halloween."
Travel back in time at The Fair Oaks Pharmacy, a kitschy landmark that has been open since 1915 and now enjoys a place of pride along the famous Route 66. Grab a stool and indulge in an ice cream float at the soda fountain, or hit the novelty shop to buy vintage toys for the kids. Another can't-miss location is the 100-year-old Rialto Theater, fresh off a major refurbishment that restored this 1,200-seat showplace to its former grandeur. Moviegoers flocked here to watch silent films when it opened in 1925, but in more recent times, the theater has been used as a filming location for movies like "La La Land," as well as Michael Jackson's famous "Thriller" video. To reach South Pasadena, it's less than a 15-minute drive from the endlessly vibrant neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles.