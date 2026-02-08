Ohio's 'Buckeye Trail Town' Is A Quaint Village Full Of Appalachian Charm And Hikes

Ohio is a stunning state, home to a variety of state parks, lakes, and hiking trails. Plus, there's the Ohio Appalachian Country that spans 32 counties between Cincinnati and Cleveland. If it's a statewide exploration you're after, Ohio also has the Buckeye Trail, which takes you through different regions and has over 1,400 miles of trail. However, what if you could combine the charm and nature of the Appalachian region with the endless adventure of the Buckeye Trail? That's where Peebles, Ohio, comes in.

Peebles is located in Adams County, in the western region of Ohio's Appalachian Country. A visit here won't just put you in the foothills of the Appalachians; Peebles is also a part of the Buckeye Trail. You won't be too far from the bigger cities either, as Peebles is only a little over an hour from Cincinnati and about two hours from Columbus. There are also other small towns worth checking out nearby, like Portsmouth, a charming riverside town. If you're flying in from further away, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about a 90-minute drive. The village of Peebles has that small-town charm, with a 2026 population of just over 1,700 residents. Its roots date back to 1881, when the Cincinnati & Eastern Railroad (now the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad) was built in the area.