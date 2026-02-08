Ohio's 'Buckeye Trail Town' Is A Quaint Village Full Of Appalachian Charm And Hikes
Ohio is a stunning state, home to a variety of state parks, lakes, and hiking trails. Plus, there's the Ohio Appalachian Country that spans 32 counties between Cincinnati and Cleveland. If it's a statewide exploration you're after, Ohio also has the Buckeye Trail, which takes you through different regions and has over 1,400 miles of trail. However, what if you could combine the charm and nature of the Appalachian region with the endless adventure of the Buckeye Trail? That's where Peebles, Ohio, comes in.
Peebles is located in Adams County, in the western region of Ohio's Appalachian Country. A visit here won't just put you in the foothills of the Appalachians; Peebles is also a part of the Buckeye Trail. You won't be too far from the bigger cities either, as Peebles is only a little over an hour from Cincinnati and about two hours from Columbus. There are also other small towns worth checking out nearby, like Portsmouth, a charming riverside town. If you're flying in from further away, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about a 90-minute drive. The village of Peebles has that small-town charm, with a 2026 population of just over 1,700 residents. Its roots date back to 1881, when the Cincinnati & Eastern Railroad (now the Cincinnati Eastern Railroad) was built in the area.
Go for a scenic hike in Peebles, Ohio
Several recreation spots surround Peebles, where you can head for hiking or wildlife viewing. East of the village, there are two nature preserves to head to — Shoemaker State Preserve and Davis Memorial State Nature Preserve. To the south, there's the Quiverheart Gorge Preserve. Less than an hour away, you can also find Shawnee State Park, a wildly underrated destination in the breathtaking Appalachian foothills.
Shoemaker State Preserve covers 22 acres and protects state-listed plants, as well as rare and endangered flora, natural arches, and dolomite cliffs. Explore the terrain with its 1.5 miles of hiking trails. On the other hand, Davis Memorial State Nature Preserve is home to 400-million-year-old cliffs formed from bedrock. Additionally, you can see some rare and unique plants, as well as wildflowers in the summer.
Quiverheart Gorge Preserve is a little bit different, as there's limited access, and you'll need a permit if you want to go hiking. Within the preserve, you'll encounter a dolomite gorge, a waterfall, and rock formations. Per the Arc of Appalachia Preserves, the hiking trails are also a bit more challenging than average. The Quiverheart Falls Trail is a 2-mile loop trail that leads you through all kinds of gorgeous scenery, including the canyon floor and the waterfall.
Explore the outdoors in Peebles, Ohio
In addition to its location in both the Appalachian Country and the Buckeye Trail, Peebles is well known for the Great Serpent Mound. According to the Ohio History Connection, the effigy mound was made by the American Indian cultures in Ohio. It's still unclear how old the Serpent Mound really is, but it's speculated to be around at least 900 years old. The mound itself measures 1,348 feet long, and it shows a snake with a curled tail. There is a guided archaeology tour offered on the grounds, where you can delve deeper into the history of this ancient Ohio earthwork.
If you want to start your Buckeye Trail adventure from Peebles, the village is part of the Sinking Spring section of the trail, which covers the counties of Pike, Highland, and Adams. The Buckeye Trail passes through Peebles at the Davis Memorial State Nature Preserve. Peebles officially became a Buckeye Trail Town in October 2025 and is the only designated Trail Town in this section of the trail. From the village, you can head to Milford, an Ohio river town with a historic downtown, approximately an hour away.
The Buckeye Trail Towns function as places to go when you need to stop and rest while on your journey. They're designed to welcome visitors and give them any support they need before they continue on their way.