Colorado's Vibrant, Jazz-Filled Cultural District Near Downtown Denver Is Called The 'Harlem Of The West'
Denver's many dynamic neighborhoods can feel irresistible to visitors, as the city is full of interesting and invigorating neighborhoods that entice you in all different directions. No choice is necessarily the wrong or right one, but some are certainly better than others. The choice to visit Five Points, a diverse neighborhood with rich African American history and culture, is one of those. Especially if you're enlivened by art and music, Southern-inspired cooking, museum hopping, and craft beer.
Five Points is actually the amalgamation of three neighborhoods — Ballpark, Curtis Park, and the River North (RiNo) District — about 1.5 miles from Downtown Denver. It earned its nickname, "Harlem of the West," back in the 1920s through the '60s, when jazz legends like Billie Holiday and Miles Davis came here to perform at iconic neighborhood venues. Five Points' importance to the city of Denver and its Black community, including jazz culture and local entrepreneurs, recently earned it a featurette by CBS Colorado. While African American culture is still a focal point here, Five Points' diversity also comes through its Hispanic and Latino communities despite ongoing gentrification that has diminished its vibrancy compared to those early decades.
Five Points may have originated around the five-way intersection of Washington Street, 27th Street, 26th Avenue, and Welton Street, but it has grown into one of Denver's most important neighborhoods for Black culture and businesses. For visitors, there are ways to support the area's threatened yet enduring legacy, including choosing Black- or minority-owned stores, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Five Points also hosts multiple yearly events that bring its diverse community together, reminding everyone why the fabric of this neighborhood needs to be protected.
The art, jazz, and soul food of Five Points, Colorado
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a Five Points institution that has been serving the community for over 50 years. This historic and globally revered dance school also champions African American culture and heritage through its professional productions and community classes. You can sign up for one-off classes teaching ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. They also offer multi-week programs and Zumba fitness sessions. To learn more about African American history through art, visit the Blair‑Caldwell African American Research Library. The third floor is particularly worth exploring as it contains paintings and other artworks detailing stories of Black communities around America, including their influence on music.
Speaking of music, if you want to experience Five Points' storied jazz culture and scenes, Welton Street is the place to go. This historic strip alone is worth strolling, lined with Black-owned businesses preserving the neighborhood's heritage and diversity. It's also home to two of Five Points' most treasured live music venues. Head to Cervantes' for jazz, reggae, tribute bands, hip hop, funk, and more in two concert halls: Masterpiece and Other Side. This is where greats like Duke Ellington, James Brown, and Tina Turner once graced the stage. Two minutes' walk away is The Roxy Theatre, a former cinema for Black filmmakers. The 500-pax venue now hosts various events, including DJs, comedy, and hip hop.
Welton Street Cafe is another place honoring the heart and soul food of Five Points. The family-owned restaurant is a place locals come to meet, mingle, and eat delicious Southern-Caribbean fusion food, like catfish, yams, collard greens, and jerk chicken. "What makes Welton Street Cafe so unique is that it's inclusive of everyone," co-owner Fathima Dickerson said to Denver Urban Spectrum.
Different ways to celebrate in Five Points, Colorado
You can visit the past at numerous places in Denver, like Chowhound, a quirky "anti-club" with the best cocktail bar in the state. But if you want to learn more about African American history, visit the Black American West Museum & Heritage Center. Housed in the former home of Colorado's first licensed African American female doctor, the museum showcases the influence America's Black citizens have had on the country's western development. It does this by exhibiting artifacts from influential African Americans, including cowboys and ranchers.
If you can, time your visit for Five Points' annual Juneteenth Music Festival. It takes place on the anniversary of the end of slavery in America every year and transforms the neighborhood into a giant celebration of African American culture, music, and food. The Juneteenth parade is one of Denver's oldest and attracts close to 50,000 spectators and participants. It's only part of the entertainment, which also includes numerous music performances, hundreds of vendors and food stalls, art displays, and family-friendly activities. If you can't make the festival, visit Mo' Betta Green Marketplace instead. The farmers' market usually runs for 18 weeks between June and October. It's great for finding locally made produce and eats while enjoying live DJs.
You can get to Five Points from downtown in about 10 minutes via car or public transportation. You can also walk there in 25 minutes. While Welton Street is a good place to start, Five Points' other neighborhoods are also worth exploring. RiNo in particular is an ever-changing art district with diverse eats. You can find a couple of hotels in the neighborhood, but the majority are throughout downtown. One good option is the Curtis Hotel, which offers a gallery experience with kitschy, themed floors.