Colorado's Vibrant, Jazz-Filled Cultural District Near Downtown Denver Is Called The 'Harlem Of The West'

Denver's many dynamic neighborhoods can feel irresistible to visitors, as the city is full of interesting and invigorating neighborhoods that entice you in all different directions. No choice is necessarily the wrong or right one, but some are certainly better than others. The choice to visit Five Points, a diverse neighborhood with rich African American history and culture, is one of those. Especially if you're enlivened by art and music, Southern-inspired cooking, museum hopping, and craft beer.

Five Points is actually the amalgamation of three neighborhoods — Ballpark, Curtis Park, and the River North (RiNo) District — about 1.5 miles from Downtown Denver. It earned its nickname, "Harlem of the West," back in the 1920s through the '60s, when jazz legends like Billie Holiday and Miles Davis came here to perform at iconic neighborhood venues. Five Points' importance to the city of Denver and its Black community, including jazz culture and local entrepreneurs, recently earned it a featurette by CBS Colorado. While African American culture is still a focal point here, Five Points' diversity also comes through its Hispanic and Latino communities despite ongoing gentrification that has diminished its vibrancy compared to those early decades.

Five Points may have originated around the five-way intersection of Washington Street, 27th Street, 26th Avenue, and Welton Street, but it has grown into one of Denver's most important neighborhoods for Black culture and businesses. For visitors, there are ways to support the area's threatened yet enduring legacy, including choosing Black- or minority-owned stores, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Five Points also hosts multiple yearly events that bring its diverse community together, reminding everyone why the fabric of this neighborhood needs to be protected.