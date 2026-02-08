Is Paris' TikTok-Famous Hot Chocolate Worth It? Here's What Locals Really Think

I've lived on and off in Paris for the past 23 years, long enough for me to see trends come and go in the City of Light's ever-evolving food scene. There's always a new restaurant, cocktail bar, or café to try out in one arrondissement or another. For a city that's over 2,200 years old, Paris certainly keeps changing. But the city still keeps certain things old-school, and hot chocolate is one of them. Carette, a 1927 café known for its pastries and famed hot chocolate, served in its Art Deco-inspired Trocadéro flagship, has long been an address in a Parisian's rolodex for the occasional hot chocolate splurge during the long winter months. In the past few years, though, this beloved institution has reached fanatical viral success thanks to (or unfortunately because of, depending on who you ask) TikTok.

Gone are the days when you could drop by and easily snag a table. Tourists and influencers now queue along the pavement in front of Carette, waiting for their turn to film and upload their TikTok videos of waiters pouring hot chocolate from a silver pot — an influencer's dream reel and a foodie's Achilles heel. The opinions are divided: "Yes, the viral hot chocolate in Paris is worth it," gushes a TikToker, while some Redditors call it expensive and overhyped. There are, however, unwritten rules for avoiding tourist restaurants in Paris. But how does the hot chocolate itself fare? Is standing on a freezing cold pavement in February and the $16 price tag worth the TikTok hype? Having been to Carette before and after it exploded on social media, I'd have to say yes — and no. Let me explain...