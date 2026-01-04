The 5 Best Sit Down Coffee Shops In Paris, According To Locals

Paris's café culture has long been associated with many of history's greatest intellectuals, artists, and statesmen, who have once gathered in banquettes or on sidewalks overlooking the Seine. The city's oldest café, Le Procope, dates to 1686 and was a favored meeting place for figures from the Enlightenment, including Voltaire and Rousseau. Following Le Procope's success, establishments specializing in coffee proliferated, and by the mid-19th century, there were over 3,000 cafés in Paris.

While cafés may not be quite as ubiquitous as they were at that peak, Paris still has close to 1,500 traditional cafés today. You'll see them in every arrondissement and on nearly every street, with terrace seating spilling onto the street, woven chairs in colorful patterns, and servers dashing in and out with porcelain cups in hand.

For travelers, visiting cafés offers an accessible way to experience local culture, especially in European cities where café culture is woven into daily life. People often linger over a single coffee for hours, as travel expert Rick Steves explained in his blog: "Cafés provide a place for people to gather socially and spend hours catching up and discussing everything from politics to sports." (Steves also shared some crucial coffee etiquette secrets to know before a trip to France.) In that sense, sitting down is just as important as the coffee itself. Parisian cafés are places not only to caffeinate, but also to relax and socialize. With those ideals in mind, these are five of the best coffee houses that Parisian locals recommend, sourced from reputable travel blogs, local guides, and traveler reviews.