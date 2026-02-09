The Romantic Mountainside Hotel In Italy Linked To Frank Sinatra And Movie Stars
When you're in love, shoot for the stars, which is to say — follow in their footsteps, to the Italian Riviera, naturally. That's where you'll find the glamorous Portofino, recommended by travel expert Rick Steves as a Cinque Terre day trip, but it's a village where you could easily savor a longer vacation as well. Movie stars and music legends have certainly done so in the past, and for several of them, the highly coveted Splendido, A Belmond Hotel — otherwise known as The Hotel Splendido, or simply Splendido — was their lodging of choice. Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor, and Madonna are some of the famed personalities who stayed at The Hotel Splendido, according to La Portofinese, while The Herald also cites Frank Sinatra as one of its former guests.
Sinatra was known to holiday in Portofino — there's even a lookout point on Mount Portofino named after him. The Hotel Splendido's status has remained grand over the years, currently holding two Michelin keys. A former monastery sitting on the lush hillside of Portofino's coast, this star-studded stay overlooks the Gulf of Tigullio. With beautifully designed suites, fine-dining options, and a Dior Spa on-site, the hotel makes for a bountiful setting for a lavish honeymoon or even a solo retreat to cultivate some self-love.
What to expect from a stay at The Hotel Splendido
The Hotel Splendido is a pink- and honey-hued, tiered estate on a lush Portofino hill. Not to be confused with its sister hotel, Splendido Mare, which is situated closer to the ocean, the hilltop Splendido is the original. It began as a Benedictine monastery in the 16th century, and was converted into a hotel at the turn of the 20th century; it was renovated as recently as 2025, according to Michelin. Today, it's owned by the hotel company Belmond with 61 rooms available, according to 84 Rooms.
The rooms feature elegant furniture, high ceilings and windows that open onto balconies, and walls decorated with Italianate flourishes. The hotel's setting and interiors work in tandem to make the atmosphere truly romantic. "One of the most beautiful locations in Europe for the perfect romantic getaway. View, interior design, terrace the whole location of [the] hotel is just breathtaking," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote.
It may be no surprise by now that rates for the Splendido are steep. The rooms come in four levels — double rooms, junior suites, suites, and signature suites — and all of them, as of this writing, are over $2,000 per night, which includes breakfast. You can reach Splendido in about a 50-minute drive from the Genova City Airport of Genoa, the city home to an underrated seaside village with pastel-colored buildings. Note that The Hotel Splendido is seasonal, open for guests from May until the beginning of November, according to its website.
Splendido's activities, dining, and Dior Spa
Staying at The Hotel Splendido comes with the full Ligurian Riviera retreat package, with lots of activities, facilities, and dining options provided. The hotel has a weekly activities menu that includes an olive oil tasting session on Monday, a pesto cooking class on Tuesday, and a pottery workshop on Saturday, among other things. Guests have enjoyed the hotel's private tennis lessons that can be booked through the concierge. "The coach was super friendly and professional, which made the experience even more enjoyable," a Google reviewer wrote. In the evening, you could unwind at the Dior Spa, which comprises suites and treatment rooms swathed in the hotel's gardens.
The main restaurant on the hotel site is La Terrazza, named for the terrace that it sits on overlooking the sea. La Terrazza is beloved on its own, with 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor, and serves an array of coastal Italian-inspired fare like scallops, blue lobster, and squid ink ravioli. It even has a dish that winks at the hotel's movie star history called Homage to Elizabeth Taylor, a spaghetti course with tomatoes. While you may feel free to take pictures of your dishes, be mindful if you turn the camera onto yourself, since Portofino is one of the popular destinations that has a selfie ban.