The Romantic Mountainside Hotel In Italy Linked To Frank Sinatra And Movie Stars

The Hotel Splendido is a pink- and honey-hued, tiered estate on a lush Portofino hill. Not to be confused with its sister hotel, Splendido Mare, which is situated closer to the ocean, the hilltop Splendido is the original. It began as a Benedictine monastery in the 16th century, and was converted into a hotel at the turn of the 20th century; it was renovated as recently as 2025, according to Michelin. Today, it's owned by the hotel company Belmond with 61 rooms available, according to 84 Rooms.

The rooms feature elegant furniture, high ceilings and windows that open onto balconies, and walls decorated with Italianate flourishes. The hotel's setting and interiors work in tandem to make the atmosphere truly romantic. "One of the most beautiful locations in Europe for the perfect romantic getaway. View, interior design, terrace the whole location of [the] hotel is just breathtaking," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote.

It may be no surprise by now that rates for the Splendido are steep. The rooms come in four levels — double rooms, junior suites, suites, and signature suites — and all of them, as of this writing, are over $2,000 per night, which includes breakfast. You can reach Splendido in about a 50-minute drive from the Genova City Airport of Genoa, the city home to an underrated seaside village with pastel-colored buildings. Note that The Hotel Splendido is seasonal, open for guests from May until the beginning of November, according to its website.