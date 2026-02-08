The Heart Of Tampa Hosts A Locally-Loved Farmer's Market With Weekly Specials And Diverse Foods

Floridians don't have to go far for fresh grouper, Pub subs, or key limes, but when ingredient variety is the goal, Tampa locals head to Sanwa Farmer's Market. This isn't your typical artisanal pop-up farmers market selling fresh breads and pricey jams, or even the Sunday market at Wat Mongkolratanram that Samantha Brown says feels exactly like visiting Thailand (although that's fun, too). Sanwa (officially Sanwa Growers, Inc.) is a brick-and-mortar hybrid wholesaler and public grocery store where restaurateurs and home chef neighbors shop side-by-side for an impressive range of produce, spices, meat, and other culinary ingredients, many rarely found in coastal Florida grocery stores. Think of it as a Costco for fresh produce and international flavors, with wholesale prices, but without the membership fee.

Located on East Hillsborough Avenue on the edge of Old Seminole Heights — a historic Tampa neighborhood turned trendy district not far from Busch Gardens and Ybor City — Sanwa is a no-frills, industrial-style warehouse. Instead of free samples, you'll find forklifts moving pallets of 50-pound rice sacks. The back room functions as a walk-in refrigerator, so you'll often see shoppers wearing puffer coats or in goosebump sleeves as they sift through crates of bok choy and blueberries.

The store opens at 4:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sundays, allowing chefs to provision for their mise en place early in the day. Customers can stock up on bulk items like 20-pound bags of onions or shop for single ingredients, including exotic fruits like dragonfruits or rambutans that are hard to find elsewhere. "I would describe this place as a restaurant supply store that is open to the public," wrote a Google reviewer. "Prices definitely beat Publix and their selection of produce is fresh and extensive!" agreed another.