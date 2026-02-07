Alaska's Once-Thriving Cruise Line Will Never Sail Again

Planes, trains, and automobiles are just a few modes of transport that travelers build their trips around. But unfortunately, plans can change at the last minute. In October, air travelers were forced to find new flights after the Stockholm-based Braathens Regional Airlines abruptly filed for bankruptcy — and this week, the once-thriving Alaskan Dream Cruises announced its immediate closure.

In a message titled "Heartfelt Farewell" posted on the cruise line's website, the company said, "Effective immediately, Alaskan Dream Cruises has ceased business operations and will no longer be operating future sailings." Its four vessels won't set sail again, ending nearly 15 years of service for the Indigenous-owned, Sitka-based cruise line that specialized in five- to eight-night excursions around the Inside Passage.

According to Zak Kirkpatrick, a spokesperson for Allen Marine, the cruise line's parent company, Alaskan Dream Cruises had a good run. Kirkpatrick told the local news channel KCAW that the line "grew into world-class cruises," adding that Alaskan Dream Cruises was "winning national awards and appearing in worldwide publications, which was really something we're proud about."