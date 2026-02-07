Alaska's Once-Thriving Cruise Line Will Never Sail Again
Planes, trains, and automobiles are just a few modes of transport that travelers build their trips around. But unfortunately, plans can change at the last minute. In October, air travelers were forced to find new flights after the Stockholm-based Braathens Regional Airlines abruptly filed for bankruptcy — and this week, the once-thriving Alaskan Dream Cruises announced its immediate closure.
In a message titled "Heartfelt Farewell" posted on the cruise line's website, the company said, "Effective immediately, Alaskan Dream Cruises has ceased business operations and will no longer be operating future sailings." Its four vessels won't set sail again, ending nearly 15 years of service for the Indigenous-owned, Sitka-based cruise line that specialized in five- to eight-night excursions around the Inside Passage.
According to Zak Kirkpatrick, a spokesperson for Allen Marine, the cruise line's parent company, Alaskan Dream Cruises had a good run. Kirkpatrick told the local news channel KCAW that the line "grew into world-class cruises," adding that Alaskan Dream Cruises was "winning national awards and appearing in worldwide publications, which was really something we're proud about."
Alaskan Dream Cruises closes up shop
Past guests praised the line's small, uncrowded boats — each accommodated 40 to 80 passengers — and how they allowed people to get closer to wildlife. "This small-ship cruise was wonderful," wrote one traveler on Tripadvisor in August 2025. "We loved the itinerary, being able to get to places the large ships could not." As another reviewer wrote of her experience on the Glacier Bay and Island Adventure itinerary, "our recent 8-day cruise on the Alaskan Dream was one of the best trips of our lives!"
Alaskan Dream Cruises doesn't currently have any sailings in operation, since it's low season, so the closure only affects those with plans to travel between May and September (one of the best times to go on a cruise in Alaksa). The company says they've already reached out to prospective guests and travel agents to start issuing refunds, but also welcomes email or phone contact from anyone who had confirmed travel plans on the now-defunct cruise line.
What's your next move if you were hoping to plan an Alaskan adventure on a small cruise line? Other companies offering a similar experience to Alaskan Dream Cruises include National Geographic Lindblad Expeditions, which runs an eight-day Alaska's Inside Passage tour from $6,324 per person. Alternatively, H|X Expeditions has a 10-day Alaska expedition cruise (from $4,521 per person) from Vancouver to Anchorage that features whale watching, glacier views, and visits to the Alaskan communities of Klawock and Valdez. For assistance planning a trip, check out the ultimate guide to finding the best Alaskan cruise.