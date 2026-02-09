Colorado's Underrated Mountain Resort Offers Snowy Scenery, Low-Key Vibes, And Family Fun

The Monarch Mountain area of Colorado opened for public skiing back in 1939. With over 1,000 acres of skiing, the resort has 80 snowy trails, ranging from easy Green routes to extreme Double Black adventures. There are nine lifts and an average of 350 inches of snow each year, so you can fully enjoy the mountain landscape from late November to early April.

It's a good idea to book your tickets online and early, as the resort has dynamic pricing that rises according to peak visiting days. If you have a season pass at another mountain and bring it to the ticket window, you can get a Migration Ticket to ride or ski for $69, Monday through Friday, at the time of this writing. There are also Partner Passes if you have season tickets for another resort. If you're bringing the extended family, Monarch Mountain is a ski resort with a fantastic discount for seniors. You can get the Super Senior Monarch Only Season Pass for $25 instead of day tickets.

If you've got the kids with you, there are youth programs for kids ages 3 to 18 (with different groups for different ages), featuring multi-week programs and coaches. Those programs can sell out, so book early. The tubing park is open Fridays through Sundays, with a few other dates thrown in. People under 36 inches tall can ride alone, but this is a great skiing alternative. Experts will enjoy the 1,635 acres of backcountry cat skiing. Tickets for this experience include the required beacon, an Avi Float Pack, lunch, and an après-ski beverage. Monarch Mountain also offers skiing lessons for all ages, and you can call to book adaptive lessons. You can also rent equipment, though it's a good idea to book it before you get there.