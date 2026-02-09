Colorado's Underrated Mountain Resort Offers Snowy Scenery, Low-Key Vibes, And Family Fun
Colorado is gorgeous in the winter. The majestic mountains are obligingly covered in snow, which is perfect if you're into skiing and snowboarding. While you can book a stay some of the more well-known ski resorts in the state, you may have to deal with crowds and long lift lines. However, there is an underrated mountain resort near the similarly under-the-radar mountain town of Salida, with low-key vibes that's perfect for a wintery family getaway. Monarch Mountain ski resort has peaks covered in all real snow, great youth programs, and an expert area for backcountry cat skiing. There is also a tubing park (which is a blast for kids), childcare that can include lessons, and even uphill access.
One person on Reddit's r/Denver said of Monarch, "Super beginner and it was a great place to get my ski legs and work up to blues ... It's smaller and has no resort amenities, just a rowdy lodge so it's pretty much all locals, it feels very friendly." Monarch Mountain is around 30 minutes from Salida, and around four hours from Aspen, the priciest vacation destination in the U.S. While you can't stay on-site, there are plenty of great places to eat and get your après-ski drink on.
All about skiing at Monarch Mountain in Colorado
The Monarch Mountain area of Colorado opened for public skiing back in 1939. With over 1,000 acres of skiing, the resort has 80 snowy trails, ranging from easy Green routes to extreme Double Black adventures. There are nine lifts and an average of 350 inches of snow each year, so you can fully enjoy the mountain landscape from late November to early April.
It's a good idea to book your tickets online and early, as the resort has dynamic pricing that rises according to peak visiting days. If you have a season pass at another mountain and bring it to the ticket window, you can get a Migration Ticket to ride or ski for $69, Monday through Friday, at the time of this writing. There are also Partner Passes if you have season tickets for another resort. If you're bringing the extended family, Monarch Mountain is a ski resort with a fantastic discount for seniors. You can get the Super Senior Monarch Only Season Pass for $25 instead of day tickets.
If you've got the kids with you, there are youth programs for kids ages 3 to 18 (with different groups for different ages), featuring multi-week programs and coaches. Those programs can sell out, so book early. The tubing park is open Fridays through Sundays, with a few other dates thrown in. People under 36 inches tall can ride alone, but this is a great skiing alternative. Experts will enjoy the 1,635 acres of backcountry cat skiing. Tickets for this experience include the required beacon, an Avi Float Pack, lunch, and an après-ski beverage. Monarch Mountain also offers skiing lessons for all ages, and you can call to book adaptive lessons. You can also rent equipment, though it's a good idea to book it before you get there.
Food and lodging for your trip to Monarch Mountain in Colorado
Skiers have plenty of options when it comes to refueling and après-ski beverages at Monarch Mountain. If you're looking for some great food, you can hit Sidewinder Saloon, with hearty treats like tacos, wings, chili, nachos, burgers, and sandwiches. If you have the kids along, the kids' menu features hot dogs, mac 'n' cheese, and chicken nuggets with fries or fruit salad. You'll also find veggie and gluten-free options.
There is coffee, hot chocolate, and to-go food at Java Stop, or you can visit the Gunbarrel Grill for burgers, soft pretzels, pizza, salads, and beer. Level Up Pizza has large pies to share, and The Sweet Spot can sate your sugar cravings. Elmo's Bar is open from Friday through Sunday and on holidays, and there are adult beverages, as well as bar fare like tamales and nachos. There is even a burrito truck from Friday through Sunday.
While you can't stay right on the mountain, you can while away the cozy winter nights in Salida at the Amigo Motor Lodge, where you can slumber in an updated room or an Airstream trailer for a unique experience. You can also look at Creekside Chalets in Salida, with one, two, and three-plus bedroom cabins, as well as campsites that are RV- and pet-friendly.