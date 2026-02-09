This Top-Rated US Ski Resort Is A Powder Paradise With Cozy Lodges In Wyoming's Tetons

It's been a tough 2026 ski season so far at some resorts in the Western U.S., with Colorado's statewide snowpack hitting a record low and popular destinations like Park City, Utah, seeing less than the usual snowfall. But it doesn't change the fact that, broadly speaking, the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out West, including Grand Targhee Resort, a powder paradise with cozy lodges on the western slopes of Wyoming's Tetons.

About an hour's drive north of Jackson, the resort is set in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, a 3-million-acre reserve that's a snowy wonderland in winter and a camping and fishing paradise during summer. "The Ghee," as it's locally known, was named one of the top resorts in the world for powder skiing at the Snomad Ski Resort Awards in 2025, based on more than 140,000 ratings submitted by visitors. A write-up on the online platform praised the ski area's "exceptional terrain variety [and] consistently superb snow quality," noting that the resort receives more than 500 inches of snow per year.

With 95 runs, five lifts, and consistent snowpack, it's no wonder Grand Targhee is a favorite among skiers and snowboarders of all levels. "The best ski resort I've been to in my life," writes one reviewer on Snomad's website. "The most beautiful powder days you can imagine, feet of fluffy goodness everywhere." And thanks to convenient lodging options at the base of the mountain, winter sports enthusiasts don't have to travel far when the lifts close — they can glide right to the door of their overnight accommodations.