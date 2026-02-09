This Top-Rated US Ski Resort Is A Powder Paradise With Cozy Lodges In Wyoming's Tetons
It's been a tough 2026 ski season so far at some resorts in the Western U.S., with Colorado's statewide snowpack hitting a record low and popular destinations like Park City, Utah, seeing less than the usual snowfall. But it doesn't change the fact that, broadly speaking, the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out West, including Grand Targhee Resort, a powder paradise with cozy lodges on the western slopes of Wyoming's Tetons.
About an hour's drive north of Jackson, the resort is set in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, a 3-million-acre reserve that's a snowy wonderland in winter and a camping and fishing paradise during summer. "The Ghee," as it's locally known, was named one of the top resorts in the world for powder skiing at the Snomad Ski Resort Awards in 2025, based on more than 140,000 ratings submitted by visitors. A write-up on the online platform praised the ski area's "exceptional terrain variety [and] consistently superb snow quality," noting that the resort receives more than 500 inches of snow per year.
With 95 runs, five lifts, and consistent snowpack, it's no wonder Grand Targhee is a favorite among skiers and snowboarders of all levels. "The best ski resort I've been to in my life," writes one reviewer on Snomad's website. "The most beautiful powder days you can imagine, feet of fluffy goodness everywhere." And thanks to convenient lodging options at the base of the mountain, winter sports enthusiasts don't have to travel far when the lifts close — they can glide right to the door of their overnight accommodations.
Plan a ski trip to Grand Targhee Resort
Grand Targhee Resort's slopeside lodgings range from simple rooms to larger suites and lofts ideal for families or small groups. The Targhee Lodge has the most affordable options (starting at around $258 per night for up to four people at the time of this writing), with wood-paneled walls and practical amenities like kitchenettes and bathtubs, ideal for a post-ski soak. Teewinot Lodge (from $353) offers slightly more modern and stylish rooms, some with views of the Tetons, and guests have access to the lobby with a cozy fireplace.
If you have more than four people, check out the Sioux Lodge. In addition to spacious slope-facing suites (from $379 per night) with kid-friendly bunk beds, dining sets, and boot dryers, it has open-concept loft suites ($443 per night) that can accommodate up to six. The Sioux two-bedroom suite ($716 per night) has 1.5 baths, a living room, and beds for up to 10 people across two levels. And the most luxurious option is the Tower Suite, which overlooks the resort's busy Main Plaza. With 2.5 baths, a stone-lined gas fireplace, and a cozy, light-filled living room, it sleeps up to eight people. Consult the resort's website for updated pricing and availability, or inquire about packages that include lift tickets, which range from $125 to $175 per day.
There's still plenty of time to plan a ski trip to the Ghee, as the snowy season lasts through mid-April. The Jackson Hole and Idaho Falls airports are both about 1.5 hours away by car. If you're not driving yourself, the resort runs a shuttle service to and from both airports. After your ski trip, consider stopping by Grand Teton's ethereal Jenny Lake, which might be the most beautiful spot in Wyoming.