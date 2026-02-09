11 Of The Safest Caribbean Islands For Every Tourist

It's 2026, and the Caribbean is as gorgeous as ever. Islands lined with sand ranging from white to pink and surrounded by waters that vary from turquoise to emerald sit demurely in the region. Inland, lush greenery frequented by colorful birds beckons tourists to discover more. And spicy cuisine, accentuated with the flavors of all the cultures that have shaped the region, guarantees delicious stays. But that's where all similarities end. Each island in the region has its own safety profile, ranging from highly secure destinations to ones where planning is required to avoid volatile neighborhoods.

Each island also has a distinct feel that appeals to different types of travelers. Those looking for entirely novel experiences will find a few unique experiences only available in the Caribbean. Nature lovers will find islands where unusual wildlife is part of the charm. Others will find a region with attractions ranging from culinary hot spots to islands where dry, desert landscapes sit next to tropical ones. We've found some of the safest destinations with personalities distinct enough to appeal to various kinds of travelers.

The U.S. Department of State, World Population Review, and a safety index compiled by Always All-Inclusive were instrumental in shaping this list. I've also used my extensive personal experience to help with the recommendations. The Caribbean is my childhood home, and I have spent multiyear stints living between the U.S. and the Caribbean while visiting some of these islands.