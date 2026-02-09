11 Of The Safest Caribbean Islands For Every Tourist
It's 2026, and the Caribbean is as gorgeous as ever. Islands lined with sand ranging from white to pink and surrounded by waters that vary from turquoise to emerald sit demurely in the region. Inland, lush greenery frequented by colorful birds beckons tourists to discover more. And spicy cuisine, accentuated with the flavors of all the cultures that have shaped the region, guarantees delicious stays. But that's where all similarities end. Each island in the region has its own safety profile, ranging from highly secure destinations to ones where planning is required to avoid volatile neighborhoods.
Each island also has a distinct feel that appeals to different types of travelers. Those looking for entirely novel experiences will find a few unique experiences only available in the Caribbean. Nature lovers will find islands where unusual wildlife is part of the charm. Others will find a region with attractions ranging from culinary hot spots to islands where dry, desert landscapes sit next to tropical ones. We've found some of the safest destinations with personalities distinct enough to appeal to various kinds of travelers.
The U.S. Department of State, World Population Review, and a safety index compiled by Always All-Inclusive were instrumental in shaping this list. I've also used my extensive personal experience to help with the recommendations. The Caribbean is my childhood home, and I have spent multiyear stints living between the U.S. and the Caribbean while visiting some of these islands.
Anguilla: For beach bums seeking uncrowded beaches
World Population Review ranks Anguilla as the safest island to visit in 2026, citing its low crime rates in the Caribbean. But you could never tell by the number of visitors the island receives. In 2023, Anguilla got under 100,000 tourists. Today, it remains one of the Caribbean's least-visited islands. This is largely due to the effort it takes to get to the island. The only direct flight from the U.S. to Anguilla departs from Miami. Travelers departing other airports need to fly into nearby islands, then take either a ferry, private boat, or chartered flight to reach Anguilla. Upon arrival, the payoff is an uncrowded island with pretty beaches and hardly any violent or petty crimes to worry about.
Little Bay Beach, in a remote cove on Anguilla's north coast, is the best beach for visitors looking for a slice of paradise all to themselves. The gorgeous white-sand beach can only be reached by boat (or by climbing down a rope). Boat tours with tourists start arriving a little before midday and continue into the afternoon, so getting there early in the morning is best for enjoying the beach uncrowded. The rugged beach at nearby Black Garden Bay is equally secluded.
Although the pink sands and turquoise waters of the award-winning Shoal Bay East draw visitors seeking seaside eateries and water sports, it's a must if only for its beauty. As one of Anguilla's most popular beaches, Shoal Bay is busier, but with the U.S. Department of State giving Anguilla a level 1 travel advisory, visitors can stroll the beach without concern for their safety.
Aruba: For beach bummers seeking good nightlife
Tourists flocking to popular Aruba can visit with little worry about safety. The island ranks among the world's safest beach vacations for winter sun. And in 2025, it topped Always All-Inclusive's Caribbean Islands Safety Index. In 2026, the World Population Review lists Aruba among the region's safest escapes. Aruba owes its reputation for safety to extremely low crime rates, which consist mostly of petty crime. It's also famously outside the Caribbean hurricane zone, making it a safe destination from June to November, when most of the region is at risk for hurricanes. Visitors will find a modern destination with gorgeous beaches, some of the Caribbean's best casinos, and good nightlife.
Two of the most popular beaches in Aruba — Eagle Beach and Palm Beach — are actually different parts of one long stretch of coastline. When I visited, I found Eagle Beach to be a laid-back paradise with miles of white sand, blue water, and rustic-looking palapas that were free if you arrived before the crowds took them all. With all this beauty, beach bums wanting a sublime beach will want to spend time on Eagle Beach's shore. Palm Beach is the reason I recommend Aruba for those looking for a good nightlife scene. During the day, Palm Beach has more of a hum. At night, it enters party mode, and the casinos and nightclubs lining its sands come alive with music and dancing.
Barbados: For history and culture seekers
Barbados consistently ranks among the Caribbean's safest nations. In 2025, it got the second spot in Always All-Inclusive's Caribbean Safety Index. In 2026, World Population Review again ranked Barbados among the Caribbean's safest islands, also giving it the number two spot. Factors like minimal crime and an ever-decreasing crime rate contribute to the island's top-tier safety ranking. The U.S. Department of State advises taking normal precautions, as the island has a Level 1 travel advisory for occasional crime. Tourists visiting Barbados will find an island replete with historical and cultural sites that can be explored safely.
As one of Britain's first conquests, Barbados' history is streaked with British influence. Enslaved Africans later contributed elements that shaped Bajan culture. Tourists can tour the British Commonwealth's third-oldest Parliament building in Bridgetown, the capital city. The area is part of historic Bridgetown, a UNESCO-designated cultural site, so history lovers will want to spend time exploring the preserved garrison and other historic sites surrounding the Parliament.
The movable chattel houses, originating from Barbados' post-slavery sharecroppers, should be on the itinerary. Visitors who've never experienced a Caribbean carnival will want to visit in July or August, when the colorful Crop Over Festival is held. The Mardi Gras-style celebration sees costumes, dancing, delicious aromas, and the inimitable sound of African-influenced music filling Barbados' streets. As the birthplace of rum, bar-hopping among the island's 1,500 rum shops and bars is a quintessential Bajan experience.
Cayman Islands: For scuba diving and ocean encounters
I cannot remember a trip to the Cayman Islands that did not include a memorable encounter with sea life. While my favorite was swimming with turtles at the Cayman Turtle Center, I've enjoyed everything from swimming with stingrays to a beach dotted with starfish in Grand Cayman, the largest of the three islands. Scuba divers will find some of the best dive sites in Little Cayman, renowned for a reef where species like tarpon, Caribbean reef sharks, and yellowhead jawfish.
Visitors will feel completely safe whether encountering sea creatures in Grand Cayman or scuba diving around Little Cayman. The islands ranked among the safest Caribbean destinations in 2026 for low crime rates and an overall feeling of safety (via World Population Review). And the U.S. Department of State gives the nation a Level 1 advisory due to a lack of violent crime. Like many cities across Europe, the Cayman Islands experiences pickpocketing and purse snatching, so visitors are advised to adopt the same level of caution they would back home. Other sea life encounters include close-up shark experiences at the Turtle Center, a night tour to see bioluminescent creatures, and swimming with dolphins. Not to be missed, the award-winning Seven Mile Beach is perfect for snorkeling or lazy beach days.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: For island hopping
Ranked as one of the best places to travel in the Caribbean in 2026 by U.S. News and World Report and with a Level 1 travel advisory, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a safe nation where crime happens only occasionally. Visitors should take normal precautions while hopping between the 32 gorgeous islands that make up the nation. Each island comes with its own unique opportunities, so the island nation is perfect for bespoke vacations. Based on my experience, I recommend Bequia for the quintessential Caribbean vacation with friendly locals, gorgeous secluded beaches, hiking trails, a yacht-dotted harbor, and the kind of luxury that's more laid back than ostentatious. The island is one of the Caribbean's lesser-known, so first-timers will want to start with a beginner's guide to Bequia.
Tiny Mayreau is all untouched beach and a few eateries — the perfect destination for a secluded escape. From Mayreau, the protected reef that makes up the pristine Tobago Cays is a short boat ride away. Snorkelers and divers from all over the world flock to the gorgeous waters to explore the underwater world. On St. Vincent, the busier main island where the nation's capital, Kingstown, can be found, visitors will want to take normal precautions to safeguard purses and other belongings. Here, sites like Wallilabou Bay, where "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl" was filmed, and pretty botanical gardens are some of the main attractions. St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a well-developed boat tour industry, making island hopping easy.
St. Barthélemy: For exclusive escapes
Long the playground of pop stars and the well-heeled, St. Barthélemy (popularly called St. Barts) is a destination for yacht escapes, luxury shopping, the finest beaches, and Creole cuisine. Given its reputation, it's no surprise that St. Barts is one of the safest Caribbean islands for tourists in 2026. According to World Population Review, St. Barts has fewer than 1,000 violent crimes annually — though thefts occur more often. With such a record, it's unsurprising that St. Barts ranked as the third safest island in their 2026 study.
Visitors who take normal precautions to keep their belongings safe should feel safe while enjoying the island. Yacht-lined Gustavia is a good place to start. As the island's capital, Gustavia is where high-end shops and fine restaurants find their home. Set around Gustavia Harbor, visitors shopping at Dior and Hermès can enjoy ocean views with yachts anchored in the harbor. To actually swim in the ocean, head to popular Saint-Jean Beach for leisurely swimming and restaurants.
Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands: For breathtaking geography
The islands of the Caribbean are as gorgeous as they get. But breathtaking geological formations on the southern coast of Virgin Gorda put the tiny island in a class of its own. While exploring the unique coastline, visitors will have the peace of mind of knowing they're safe in the British Virgin Islands. The award-winning British Virgin Islands gets high marks for safety from the U.S. Department of State, with a Level 1 travel advisory due to incidents of crime that happen only occasionally. The destination's main concerns are petty theft and boating accidents, so visitors who adopt preventive measures to combat these issues will feel secure while on a vacation.
One of the main attractions to explore is The Baths on the southern tip of the island. The awe-inspiring area is a maze of boulders and smaller rock formations set amid the ocean and leading to sea caves. Visitors explore the area by following trails that lead to wading pools, turtle-filled waters, and naturally formed caves. Swimming is easy in the area, though its beauty also lends itself to moments of reflection in quiet cave spaces.
St. Lucia: For going beyond the beach
Lush St. Lucia appeared on many 'Caribbean safest islands lists' in 2025 due to a Level 1 travel advisory from the U.S. Department of State. With its continued Level 1 rating in 2026 and no serious alerts, except for a statement on the occasional occurrence of crime, tourists can be assured that, with normal precautions, they can enjoy the island safely in 2026. These enjoyments can include the beaches, as the island has many to choose from — including a stunning beach on a coastline next to chic shops. However, with its iconic Pitons and lush rainforests in the interior, it would be a crime to miss all there is to do off the beach.
St. Lucia hides all kinds of natural treasures around the island. On the south end, the UNESCO-designated Pitons, consisting of Gros Piton and Petit Piton, stand like double guards above the ocean. Both of the not-so-fiery volcano plugs can be hiked, but with its marked trails and more manageable inclines, Gros Piton is safer to climb. Waterfalls are also popular, with several sprinkled around the island. One of the most popular wellness activities is Sulphur Springs, where mud baths and healing hot soaks are available. Zip-lining, wildlife spotting, and ATV riding through the rainforest are also well represented around the island.
Martinique: For distinct cuisine in a tropical paradise
From being the world capital for the unique rhum agricole, made from cane juice instead of molasses like the other Caribbean rums, to a fusion of French, African, Indian, and Creole flavors that gives its cuisine a distinct Creole taste, Martinique is the island for visitors looking to indulge their taste buds. Its UNESCO designations for natural heritage and biodiversity (via St. Barth Executive) show in the tropical finery everywhere, making it the ideal backdrop for culinary experiences. While traveling through Martinique's impressive foodie destinations, visitors can rest assured that they're safe.
Martinique is another of the islands on this list that has been named among World Population Review's safest Caribbean islands for 2026. The island snagged fourth place for its extremely low crime rate, with petty crimes like pickpocketing and ATM theft being most common. With the usual precautions, visitors can go from rum factory tours and tastings to any of Martinique's many eateries and food trucks with complete peace of mind. Jardin de Balata, the island's brilliant botanical gardens, is the place to experience Martinique's colorful range of tropical plants, and the waterfalls at Gorges de la Falaise are a breathtaking sight perfect for Instagram photos.
Curacao: For a well rounded escape
From European-looking districts to safaris in an arid desert interior that seems unusual on a tropical island, Curacao is one of the most exciting islands to visit. The Dutch island is also one of the safest, thanks to a Level 1 travel advisory, and the only crimes are non-violent crimes of opportunity. Always All-Inclusive also ranked Curacao among the region's safest in its 2025 safety index, giving the destination high marks for hurricane risk, health care, and crime. With this reputation, tourists can explore the island with zero worries.
A day's itinerary could include a stroll by the colorful Dutch buildings in the architectural eye candy that is the Punda district in Willemstad. After a walk across the famous Queen Emma Bridge, Otrabanda unveils more historic buildings (a bell ringing means the floating bridge is about to open, so hurry across if this happens). In Otrabanda, the Kura Hulanda Museum is a good place to delve into Curacao's history. From there, Mambo Beach is the spot for eateries, shopping, and a nice beach.
Another day could begin in Hato Plains, where an ATV tour of red, desert landscapes dotted with cacti and limestone caves is the best way to see this starkly different area of Curacao. Afterward, Flamingo Habitat offers sightings of the pastel-hued creatures. Here, you'll want to ensure your car is locked as the free facility is without secure parking. The day can end at Kokomo Beach. Visitors who don't want to drive from spot to spot may want to spend a day in Playa Porto Mari, an amenity-filled beauty that is one of Curacao's most famous beaches and a good spot for enjoying water sports and swimming with pigs.
Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands: For beach bar hopping
Tiny Jost Van Dyke punches way above its weight when it comes to beach bars. From party capitals to a bar known for inventing an iconic drink that's now famous worldwide, the tiny British Virgin Islands territory packs way too many bars into its four-square-mile area. The island is a safe escape, according to the U.S. Department of State, which gives the British Virgin Islands a Level 1 travel advisory for occasional crime. When crime does occur, it will mostly be petty theft. Other things to look out for include boating accidents and hurricanes if you visit between June and November.
Visitors can spend whole days lazing on a beach with drinks in hand as more than a dozen beach bars are scattered around the tiny island. We recommend starting at Soggy Dollar Bar, where the world-famous Painkiller drink was invented. Ivan's Stress Free Bar is also highly recommended due to its floating spa.
Methodology
We consulted World Population Review's 2026 ranking of the safest islands in the Caribbean for safety information on some of the islands on this list. Others came from the safety index compiled by Always All-Inclusive, which looked at factors like travel advisories, health care access, crime, and hurricane risk. We also consulted the U.S. Department of State's travel advisories to find others or provide additional insight. Tourism boards for some of these islands were consulted so we could accurately recommend them for the various types of tourists they were best suited for. Many of the recommendations came down to personal experience. My experience is rooted in spending the first decades of my life in Jamaica and being based in the Caribbean for the last few years, where I've visited many of these islands.