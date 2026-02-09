Why Atlanta's New MARTA Railcars Are A Big Improvement For Comfort And Security

Visitors to the family-friendly city of Atlanta know that it's an easy place to get around on foot or on a bicycle. It's been more than two decades since Georgia's capital officially opened the Atlanta Beltline, a 22-mile network of multi-use trails that connects dozens of urban neighborhoods, and the attraction is more popular than ever. Now, another fixture on the city's busy transportation scene is getting a glow-up. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is testing and installing 56 brand-new railcars that will make commuting safer and more comfortable — and some will be in place in time for the city's turn as a host for FIFA World Cup matches in June and July.

Custom-designed for Atlanta and built by the Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler, the sleek new CQ400 railcars are a major upgrade from MARTA's existing trains, some of which have been in use since the late 1970s. The new cars' interior layout is more open and spacious, with wider aisles, phone chargers, enhanced leg room for passengers, expanded standing room-only areas, and extra space for bikes, strollers, and wheelchairs.

"The beauty of this car is the open space," says Connie Krisak, MARTA's Senior Director of Vehicle Procurement, in an interview with CBS News Atlanta. "There's room for a lot more standees than in a typical American train." It's good timing, as a lot more people than usual are expected to use Atlanta's public transit system this summer when soccer fans descend on the city for the World Cup. Learn more about the U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and why now is a great time to visit them.