Why Atlanta's New MARTA Railcars Are A Big Improvement For Comfort And Security
Visitors to the family-friendly city of Atlanta know that it's an easy place to get around on foot or on a bicycle. It's been more than two decades since Georgia's capital officially opened the Atlanta Beltline, a 22-mile network of multi-use trails that connects dozens of urban neighborhoods, and the attraction is more popular than ever. Now, another fixture on the city's busy transportation scene is getting a glow-up. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is testing and installing 56 brand-new railcars that will make commuting safer and more comfortable — and some will be in place in time for the city's turn as a host for FIFA World Cup matches in June and July.
Custom-designed for Atlanta and built by the Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler, the sleek new CQ400 railcars are a major upgrade from MARTA's existing trains, some of which have been in use since the late 1970s. The new cars' interior layout is more open and spacious, with wider aisles, phone chargers, enhanced leg room for passengers, expanded standing room-only areas, and extra space for bikes, strollers, and wheelchairs.
"The beauty of this car is the open space," says Connie Krisak, MARTA's Senior Director of Vehicle Procurement, in an interview with CBS News Atlanta. "There's room for a lot more standees than in a typical American train." It's good timing, as a lot more people than usual are expected to use Atlanta's public transit system this summer when soccer fans descend on the city for the World Cup. Learn more about the U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and why now is a great time to visit them.
Ride Atlanta's sleek new MARTA railcars
MARTA trains offer regular service to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the venue for eight World Cup matches. Home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, the stadium brings in a steady stream of sports fans as well as concertgoers (past performers include Taylor Swift and Beyoncé), and it's set to host the Super Bowl in 2028. The goal with the updated system, according to officials, is that the new cars will allow riders to enter and exit more quickly. Easing congestion will be a big improvement: under current conditions, it can take 45 minutes to clear transit stations after major events.
Fortunately for all passengers, the new MARTA cars aren't just going to be more comfortable to ride and more efficient during sporting events and concerts. Increased safety is another objective of the $700 million investment, a point emphasized by MARTA's current CEO, Jonathan Hunt, in the CBS News report. A dedicated officer will be on board every new train, and all cars will be outfitted with security equipment, including cameras and audio sensors. In the event of an emergency, the in-car devices will immediately communicate with the authorities. "It flashes up to the operator, police command center, and operations control," Hunt tells the news outlet. "Like a Ring camera — you hear something, you see what's happening, and you respond."
MARTA is planning to add the new cars to the public transit system over the next three years, with "multiple train sets" set to be in service by the summer, per a January 2026 press release. Although Washington, D.C., is considered to have the best public transportation in the U.S., this upgrade will help enhance Atlanta's metro system.