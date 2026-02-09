Milwaukee's Revitalized Industrial River Valley Has Breweries, Art, Parks, And Riverfront Trails
When it comes to looking at under-the-radar destinations in the American Midwest for a trip, consider Milwaukee. Not only was Wisconsin's largest city recently voted America's most affordable lake destination, but it also boasts very cool districts, like this stylish neighborhood that mixes historic charm, river views, and a walkable arts district. The former industrial town has undergone remarkable revitalization in recent years, transforming once-neglected factory zones into vital new livable areas, and nowhere do we see this more than in the Menomonee River Valley.
The Menomonee River flows right through the heart of Milwaukee into Lake Michigan. While the valley it creates was originally home to indigenous tribes, by the early 1900s it had been transformed into the "Machine Shop of the World." The industrial hub made everything from cranes to rail cars and was also home to brickworks, mills, meatpacking plants, and — this being Milwaukee — plenty of breweries. Beginning in the 1970s, many of these companies began moving out of the city in pursuit of cheaper labor elsewhere. While some manufacturing still exists in Milwaukee, by the end of the 20th century it had largely ceased to be the main engine of the city's economy, resulting in abandoned factories and urban blight, especially in the Menomonee Valley.
Luckily, things have turned around. Founded in 1999, Menomonee Valley Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the renewal of the valley it's named for. Over the past 25 years they have managed to transform what was once considered the city's "most visible eyesore" into Wisconsin's largest tourist destination. Today, up to 10 million visitors a year come to the valley to enjoy its greenspaces, museums, and maybe even catch a baseball game.
Explore the renewed Menomonee Valley
You can begin your exploration of Menomonee Valley on the riverbank downtown. For a fun and slightly silly diversion, pop into the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, which houses over 10,000 of the distinctive toys, ranging from sports to political figures. Just a short walk away is the Harley Davidson Museum, a 20-acre complex that illustrates the history of this iconic motorcycle with over 450 models from over the years as well as plenty of memorabilia, along with a gift shop, a bar, and a restaurant. For something a bit more highbrow, Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art is just a stone's throw away. There, you can take in contemporary works alongside Renaissance masterpieces.
The Menomonee Valley is great to experience on two wheels, and it's possible to rent a bike through Milwaukee's Bublr Bikes, a local, nonprofit bikeshare program. Check out the many public art pieces peppered throughout the area on a self-guided tour, or just cruise along the Hank Aaron State Trail, which connects the city's Lake Michigan shoreline to the border with Waukesha County via Menomonee Valley. You can also take to the water and glide along the Menomonee River on a kayak tour, or embrace your inner Tony Hawk and hit the Four Seasons Skate Park, which offers opportunities for skateboarders, skaters, BMXers, and scooter riders.
While you're in the valley, a visit to American Family Field is a must. Home of Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers, you can catch a game at this world-class ballpark during the season or take a tour to see how things operate behind the scenes.
Drink and eat and be merry in Menomonee Valley
Milwaukee is synonymous with beer, and the tradition of brewing water, barley, malt, and hops to create the foamy beverage is still very much alive in Menomonee Valley. Third Space Brewing is a spacious microbrewery situated in the heart of the valley, featuring a taproom and rooftop garden. They also offer tours on Saturdays at 1 and 3 p.m. $10 gets you a pint glass and two pours of your choice at the end of the tour, though space is limited to the first 25 people. For something a bit stronger, head to the Great Lakes Distillery & Tasting Room, which makes vodka, gin, and whiskey right on the premises, along with its own tours and tastings.
When it comes time to eat, sit down for a meal at the Twisted Fisherman, a Gulf Coast-style seafood joint that will temporarily transport you to the tranquil shores of Louisiana or Florida. The legendary Sobelman's on St. Paul does serious burgers along with famous bloody Marys stuffed with outlandish garnishes such as Colby Jack cheese, pickled Polish sausage, and whole fried chickens. Meanwhile, the family-owned and operated Valley Inn is a classic Minneapolis tavern known for its satisfying pub grub. "They have a great menu with some unique sandwiches that are sure to fill you up," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "This is the perfect neighborhood style bar and restaurant."
For accommodation in Menomonee Valley, you can book a room at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel. This sprawling high-rise complex boasts guest rooms, several restaurants, and a full-service casino with slots, table games, and a sportsbook. And while you're in town looking for more of Milwaukee's charm, check out its riverwalk, which connects three lovely neighborhoods that are perfect for exploring.