Milwaukee's Revitalized Industrial River Valley Has Breweries, Art, Parks, And Riverfront Trails

When it comes to looking at under-the-radar destinations in the American Midwest for a trip, consider Milwaukee. Not only was Wisconsin's largest city recently voted America's most affordable lake destination, but it also boasts very cool districts, like this stylish neighborhood that mixes historic charm, river views, and a walkable arts district. The former industrial town has undergone remarkable revitalization in recent years, transforming once-neglected factory zones into vital new livable areas, and nowhere do we see this more than in the Menomonee River Valley.

The Menomonee River flows right through the heart of Milwaukee into Lake Michigan. While the valley it creates was originally home to indigenous tribes, by the early 1900s it had been transformed into the "Machine Shop of the World." The industrial hub made everything from cranes to rail cars and was also home to brickworks, mills, meatpacking plants, and — this being Milwaukee — plenty of breweries. Beginning in the 1970s, many of these companies began moving out of the city in pursuit of cheaper labor elsewhere. While some manufacturing still exists in Milwaukee, by the end of the 20th century it had largely ceased to be the main engine of the city's economy, resulting in abandoned factories and urban blight, especially in the Menomonee Valley.

Luckily, things have turned around. Founded in 1999, Menomonee Valley Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the renewal of the valley it's named for. Over the past 25 years they have managed to transform what was once considered the city's "most visible eyesore" into Wisconsin's largest tourist destination. Today, up to 10 million visitors a year come to the valley to enjoy its greenspaces, museums, and maybe even catch a baseball game.