Portland's Bold Thai Restaurant Impresses With Creative Dishes And Authentic Flavors
It's no secret that Portland, Oregon, is one of America's top spots for food. Not only is its downtown surging to life in anticipation of a new market, but the Rose City is also home to over 500 food trucks and carts dishing up an array of cuisine ranging from good ol' fashioned barbecued ribs to Scandinavian fare toexpertly-executed Salvadorean pupusas. It's also home to exciting restaurants, such as this award-winning gem serving the state's top Caribbean food. Yet whatever other types of cuisine the city has, Portland is a terrific place to experience Asian cuisine, and one establishment that has been garnering plenty of buzz is Langbaan.
Honored with the 2024 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant, Langbaan does creative takes on Thai food using fresh ingredients sourced from the Pacific Northwest. The eatery has just 24 seats where guests can experience a curated tasting menu that changes according to the seasonal availability of ingredients along with the chefs' inspirations. There are only two seatings a night and the competition for getting a reservation is fierce, partly due to reviews such as this:
"Langbaan completely changed the way I think about Thai food," raved Pacific Northwest food blogger Adria in Emerald Palate. "It helped me realize that most Thai restaurants in the States focus on comforting curries, rice, and noodle dishes perfect for a takeout night. But Langbaan focuses on putting a chefy spin on authentic Thai flavors and creates a beautiful tasting menu that feels worthy of a Michelin star..."
Discover a whole world of flavors at Langbaan
The word langbaan means "back of house" and describes the area in a Thai home where you find the kitchen. The restaurant is the brainchild of chef/restauranteur Earl Ninsom, who trained under chefs in both Bangkok and Los Angeles before cutting his teeth in the Portland food scene. Originally from Thailand, he opened Langbaan in 2014, and since then it's taken off. "I wanted guests to feel good when they come to the restaurant and enjoy their time here with us," Ninsom told Portland TV station KGW. "The food may not be perfect, but it is sincere and authentic."
This authenticity and sincerity is surely what helps make Langbaan work. Don't expect standards such as pad thai or pineapple fried rice. Nimsom served up such classics at his first Portland restaurant, Thai Cottage, and wanted to do something different with Langbaan. "It wasn't the food I wanted to be making," he confessed to Portland food blog, Resy. "It wasn't what I wanted to eat as a Thai person." Langbaan instead delivers deep cuts such as miang some (shrimp and citrus salad), kanom krok (coconut pancake), jeaw hon (Isaan-style hot pot), along with robust and savory boat noodles.
This, plus the quality local ingredients, is what really sets Langbaan apart. "Two bites into a meal at Langbaan and you'll give up on everything you thought Thai food could be, and especially everything you thought it couldn't be," wrote Matthew Korfhage in the Willamette Weekly, while one reviewer on Tripadvisor summed it up this way: "Words can do little justice to just how amazing the food is. Perfectly balanced. By far the best meal I've ever eaten." For more great eats in Portland, check out this southeast suburb that's a foodie haven.