Hawaii's Premiere Cultural Center Brims With Six Lovely Island Villages, Authentic Eats, And Family Fun

It's easy to get emotional, watching someone play the ipu heke. The instrument is made from two hollowed-out gourds, and players use their fingers and palms to rap on its polished surface. Combined with chants and songs, the ipu heke provides a musical base for the world-famous hula dance. Not the rough approximations at backyard tiki parties, but the traditional movements that have informed Hawaiian celebrations and spirituality since time immemorial. To hear a "mele" is to travel back in time, to the centuries of Hawaiian life that predate Western contact.

This is the power of the Polynesian Cultural Center, a living museum on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. The 42-acre property includes a recreated Hawaiian village, where staff dress in traditional attire and demonstrate pre-colonial arts and skills. Among these thatch-roofed houses, Native Hawaiians cast nets, share staple foods, and teach age-old performing arts. About 30 miles north of the high rises and motorways of Honolulu, the Cultural Center illustrates how people once lived, before Captain Cook fatefully dropped anchor here in 1779. Guides share hands-on experiences with guests in a family-friendly atmosphere, and you can taste local specialties, like roasted pig and the pudding-like poi.

Yet there's much more to the Polynesian Cultural Center than Hawaiian heritage. Five additional villages pay tribute to island peoples across the Pacific diaspora, with structures built in the Fijian, Samoan, Tahitian, Tongan, and Maori styles. Villages are arranged in cozy circles and clusters, with lush tropical settings and ample water features. For visitors whose knowledge of Polynesia begins and ends with Disney's "Moana," the Cultural Center illustrates the distinctive customs and qualities of each community. This is one of the many amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu.