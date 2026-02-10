5 Of The Oldest Olympic Stadiums You Can Still Visit Today

As everyone's attention periodically turns to the Olympic Games, one of the most enduring aspects of arguably the world's biggest sporting event is its venues. No Olympics would be complete without a memorable opening ceremony to kick things off — the first opportunity for a host nation's Olympic stadium to shine. During the 2026 Winter Olympics, that spotlight falls on Milan's San Siro Stadium as part of the Milano Cortina Games.

Beyond opening and closing ceremonies, Olympic stadiums often host some of the Games' most thrilling moments. While Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo share hosting duties for the 2026 Winter Olympics, it's also worth looking back at what has become of some of the world's oldest Olympic stadiums.

Using information from research by The Olympic Studies Centre, we examined some of the oldest Olympic stadiums around the globe. Whether they continue to serve as sporting venues or have been repurposed for new uses, these historic sites remain closely tied to the legacy of the Olympic Games. From the first modern Olympics in Greece to the inaugural Winter Games in France, each stadium has a story to tell.