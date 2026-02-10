Texas' Rustic Lake Park Outside Texarkana Is A Scenic Outdoor Playground For Camping, Fishing, And Swimming
It's hard to imagine the adrenaline-fueled excitement of reeling in a 69-pound blue catfish, but that happened for a lucky angler in East Texas. That massive fish is the largest blue catfish that's ever been caught on Wright Patman Lake, but more big fish await hopeful anglers there. And it's easy to access this Texas fishing hole via Atlanta State Park, an outdoor playground just 30 miles outside Texarkana.
People enjoy camping and hiking here, but it's perhaps most known for its access to Wright Patman Lake. In addition to fishing, it's also a fun place to swim. Just be careful if you decide to get in the water. There's a spot reserved for swimmers, but this is a rustic lake park, and there aren't any lifeguards there. There is a parking lot near the swimming area, though, so you won't have a long walk from your car as you haul your floaties down to the water's edge.
This lake park is located near Atlanta, which is located in the Piney Woods region, an area known to have scenic lakes and tree-filled escapes. The lake is, of course, one of the things that makes Atlanta State Park so picturesque, but the abundance of foliage also adds to the beauty. They say everything is bigger in Texas. The trees are no exception, and there are definitely some big ones that can be found within this park. One Google reviewer said the park has, "Trees bigger than anywhere else in Texas."
Secrets for catching lots of fish at Atlanta State Park
If you're dreaming about reeling in a catfish, you have a pretty good shot here. But catfish aren't the only fish swimming in the waters surrounding Atlanta State Park. Some of the other common catches on Wright Patman Lake include bass and crappie.
No matter what you're fishing for, though, there's a little secret that may help you catch more fish there. Texas Parks and Wildlife has strategically placed structures in Wright Patman Lake, and fish love hanging out around those. You can even go on TPWD's website to get the exact coordinates showing where those habitat structures are located. If you drop a line around those areas, you may have a better chance of catching fish. To amp up your fishing even more, you may also want to check out the up-to-date fishing report for Wright Patman Lake before you go.
Those bringing along a boat will be happy to know that there are two boat ramps at Atlanta State Park — each located on opposite sides of the park. Some may prefer to fish from their canoe or kayak, and there are spots to launch those as well. If you don't have your own vessel to paddle around in, you can rent one there. The park is so accommodating to anglers that they even have tackle there for you to use. If you don't have a state fishing license, that's ok — you don't need one when fishing inside a Texas state park.
Camping in this scenic outdoor playground in Texas
Those who come seeking an outdoor playground where they can fish and swim will love it here, but just be aware, this is a rustic lake park. A Yelp reviewer gave it five stars, and explained the vibe, sharing, "I came through here camping in the woods in Atlanta — and loved it here! This place is out in the boonies, far enough where you can hear the nature and the wind whipping through the trees. I managed to score a great spot overlooking the lake."
There aren't any cabins available, but you can bring along a tent or RV and spend a few days enjoying the outdoors. There are both 30 and 50-amp campsites available, and at the time of writing, they start at just $14. If you don't plan to stay overnight, though, you can just visit for the day. Texas isn't one of the states where you can visit state parks for free, but a visit to Atlanta State Park is still a very affordable outdoor adventure. A day visit will only cost you $3 per person, and there's no charge for children 12 and under.
Located on Texas' east side, Atlanta State Park is about a 40-minute drive from Texarkana, a city that straddles the Texas-Arkansas border. The park is also only about 30 minutes from Louisiana and about an hour away from Oklahoma. That makes it easy for residents of all four states to enjoy a road trip to this scenic state park.