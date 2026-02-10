Texas' Rustic Lake Park Outside Texarkana Is A Scenic Outdoor Playground For Camping, Fishing, And Swimming

It's hard to imagine the adrenaline-fueled excitement of reeling in a 69-pound blue catfish, but that happened for a lucky angler in East Texas. That massive fish is the largest blue catfish that's ever been caught on Wright Patman Lake, but more big fish await hopeful anglers there. And it's easy to access this Texas fishing hole via Atlanta State Park, an outdoor playground just 30 miles outside Texarkana.

People enjoy camping and hiking here, but it's perhaps most known for its access to Wright Patman Lake. In addition to fishing, it's also a fun place to swim. Just be careful if you decide to get in the water. There's a spot reserved for swimmers, but this is a rustic lake park, and there aren't any lifeguards there. There is a parking lot near the swimming area, though, so you won't have a long walk from your car as you haul your floaties down to the water's edge.

This lake park is located near Atlanta, which is located in the Piney Woods region, an area known to have scenic lakes and tree-filled escapes. The lake is, of course, one of the things that makes Atlanta State Park so picturesque, but the abundance of foliage also adds to the beauty. They say everything is bigger in Texas. The trees are no exception, and there are definitely some big ones that can be found within this park. One Google reviewer said the park has, "Trees bigger than anywhere else in Texas."