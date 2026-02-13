Arizona's 5 Best Free Tourist Attractions In Phoenix, According To Visitors

Visitors can easily spend multiple days in Phoenix, exploring city offerings like the hot restaurant scene in the lush green neighborhood of Arcadia or spending time outdoors in the Sonoran Desert. This exciting mix of city life and open desert is precisely what makes Phoenix unique — and it also means there's plenty to do without having to spend a penny. That might be part of the reason why a study from GOBankingRates found that Phoenix is the second-most budget-friendly travel destination in the U.S.

Many of the city's most iconic sights are naturally free: public parks, trails through desert landscapes, and sunset views from red-rock buttes. But Phoenix also has a strong creative and cultural side, which has grown in recent years thanks to an arts-boosting initiative from the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). Launched in 2024, numerous museums across the city have select donation-based or free days, which means visitors can explore major cultural institutions at little to no cost. Additionally, visitors can spend time walking through Phoenix's most art-forward districts, where they'll no doubt see some of its more than 770 documented public artworks.

With many no-cost things to do in Phoenix, we identified the attractions visitors consistently rate highest and picked out the top five. Scouring through reviews from travel platforms and blogs, these attractions showcase the best of Phoenix's culture, character, and wide-open desert skies for zero dollars.