5 Phoenix Hikes That Are At Their Most Stunning Right After An Arizona Rainstorm

As Arizona's capital and largest city, Phoenix offers most of the state's urban destinations and amenities, giving travelers a bit of a break from the wild desert landscape on all sides. Plus, as the fifth-largest city in the United States, Phoenix has urban amenities for virtually every type of visitor, from luxury hotels to historic and walkable suburbs like the neighborhood of Garfield. Still, Phoenix is very much a part of Southern Arizona's epic Sonoran Desert, a geographical quirk that gives the city a much greater offering of breathtaking outdoor hikes and scenic trails than many peer cities. The area in and around Phoenix is rich in some of the country's most unique hiking trails, all stretching through one-of-a-kind desert landscapes, rugged mountain peaks, and veritable forests of the state's iconic Saguaro cacti. And, of course, such hikes give you a taste of Arizona's formidable desert climate.

Being part of the Sonoran Desert means that Phoenix's hiking trails tend to be both hot and dry. Summers in Phoenix are unsurprisingly sweltering, while winter temperatures remain in the "pleasant" range. More importantly, the Phoenix area gets noticeably little rainfall, averaging a mere 7.22 inches of rain each year. However, while precipitation is rare here, "rare" does not mean "non-existent," and Phoenix-area trails do get some fairly significant rainstorms from time to time (particularly during the region's infamous monsoon season). And while rain is normally a detriment to an outdoor hike, rainfall in the Phoenix deserts brings about a particular type of magic that's worth experiencing. With everything from ephemeral waterfalls to blooms of color (and even a distinctive, pleasing aroma), these five hikes in and around Phoenix are the best to experience after an Arizona rainstorm.