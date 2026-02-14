San Antonio's Beautiful Historic District Has Walkable Streets, Impressive Homes, And Cute Cafes

While a few of Monte Vista's historic homes are in disrepair, others have been carefully restored, like a century-old Craftsman-style bungalow that made headlines in late 2025 when it went on the market for $1.5 million. Go for a stroll around the neighborhood to check out the architectural diversity, or cover more ground by bike or car. According to one visitor on Tripadvisor, "There is an abundance of streets to drive up and down, viewing the well-kept homes. We had no tour or map, just drove up and down the streets with the brown street signs." For a guided experience, the Monte Vista Historical Association holds occasional educational walking tours.

Luckily for travelers, it's also possible to stay in one of the neighborhood's grand houses. O'Casey's Boutique Inn offers quaint lodgings in a two-story colonial-style mansion with a wide front porch built in 1904. Choose a room in the main house with wood floors and a clawfoot tub, or splurge on a two-room suite with antique furnishings and a refined seating area. Elsewhere on the property, there's a loft with a private patio and a pet-friendly cottage. Standard rates range from $125 to $155 per night. "Great place to stay ... nothing short of magical," one Tripadvisor reviewer raved. "The 1904 Inn itself is a perfect blend of historic character and coziness — every corner tells a story, and every detail is so thoughtfully cared for." Staying in the house could allow you to take in the whole neighborhood, one casual stroll at a time.