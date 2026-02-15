'The Brooklyn Of San Juan' Is A Colorful Urban Enclave With Creative Energy And Afro-Caribbean Food

When your plane descends into Puerto Rico's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, it will likely fly low over the colorful buildings of Santurce, a sprawling district famous for its creative residents and Afro-Caribbean influences. Neglected for decades, Santurce is rapidly reclaiming its title as one of San Juan's most exciting quarters — a transformation that has earned it the nickname "The Brooklyn of Puerto Rico." And if you're looking for Afro-Caribbean cuisine, you're coming to the right place.

Although the area isn't well known outside of the island, Santurce is one of San Juan's largest districts, home to around 70,000 residents. This district comprises 40 smaller neighborhoods, including beachfront Condado and upscale Miramar. The many artists who live here may remind visitors of Brooklyn, but there are other similarities as well: Santurce is big and diverse, located just southeast of Old San Juan, much the way Brooklyn relates to Manhattan. This area is well known for its queer communities, a major reason Puerto Rico is considered one of the 15 most welcoming LGBTQ-friendly islands.

Meanwhile, famous local eateries specialize in fruits, seafood, and sofrito sauces that shape Afro-Caribbean cuisine. Patrons have praised the mofongo — mashed plantain dish — at La Casita Blanca, and La Alcapurria Quemá serves up the eponymous meat-stuffed fritters, which are rooted in African and Indigenous traditions. The restaurant Veyvé is known as "The Mangú Place," where you can find the versatile Dominican porridge (mangú) that also originates in West Africa. Puerto Rican culture is well known for its African influence, but it's especially evident here. And one of the best ways to experience it is through diverse Creole dishes.