California's Charming City Near LA Offers A Walkable Downtown, Mountain Views, And Nearby Trails
The City of Angels may be best known as the beating heart of Hollywood, but it contains multitudes beneath the glittering surface. Did you know that the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles County actually contains 88 cities within its bounds? Each area, from Malibu and Santa Monica to West Hollywood and beyond, has its own character, charm, and secret spots only Los Angeles locals know about. If you're looking for an outdoorsy, walkable small city with plenty of access to nature — without sacrificing easy commuting distance to LA proper — you'll want to check out the Los Angeles County city of Whittier.
Located just 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles and under 30 miles from Beverly Hills, Whittier is an accessible bedroom community for people working in the city. It's also only about a 30-minute drive (traffic dependent) from the major transit hub that is the Los Angeles International Airport. And by the standards of Los Angeles' notorious traffic, these are minor distances.
But despite its proximity, Whittier is a pleasantly low-key world apart from LA's hustle, bustle, and glamour. Here, you'll find a tree-filled, welcoming small city with a walkable historic downtown district, scenic views of nearby mountains, and a wealth of trails to enjoy.
Explore Whittier's walkable downtown
The pedestrian-friendly historic downtown district is, ironically, called Uptown Whittier. But there's nothing confusing about how charming this area is: It's full of great shopping, gorgeous houses, restaurants, and even a restored historic cinema. With a Walk Score of 85, Uptown Whittier is a great place to wander around and explore on foot.
If you're the type to enjoy some real estate window-shopping, stroll down some of the district's residential streets, where you'll encounter a mix of architectural styles ranging from Craftsman-style homes to Victorians, Spanish Revival houses, and more. The streets here are verdant, rich with trees and other flora. It has been an official Tree City USA for 41 years, per the Arbor Day Foundation.
Start off your day in Uptown Whittier with all-day breakfast at Greenleaf Cafe, where you can order Mexican classics like huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and eggs, or a breakfast burrito — as well as American dishes like pancakes, eggs Benedict, and more. Need a caffeine hit? Head to nearby Maverick Cycles, a full-service bike shop that also just so happens to house a coffeeshop, for an espresso. Once you're all fueled up, walk on over to adorable independent shops like Wild Poppy, which is a unique combination of hair salon and artisan maker's market. Or meander on foot over to Local Collective, where you'll find everything from house plants to records to housewares and fun gifts.
Enjoy scenic views from Whittier's many local trails
This delightful city has numerous trails worth treading — but, like Philadelphia's lush, trail-lined greenway getaway or South Carolina's greenway with waterfalls and city-side calm – the crown jewel is the Whittier Greenway Trail. Spanning 7.3 miles, this tree-lined trail was opened in 2009 and sees more than half a million visitors annually. It's ideal for both recreational (running, walking, cycling) and commuting use. As a clever nod to this green lung's railroad history, there are also six trail stations situated at various points along the greenway, each of them providing information on the town's history, including its status as an agricultural hub for citrus and its origins as a Quaker town. Plus, fitness stations line the trail too, so you can get in a workout as you walk the greenway.
Looking for a trail that will grant you breathtaking views? Don't skip out on Turnbull Canyon, part of the larger Puente Hills Reserve. Popular with mountain bikers as well as hikers and runners, Turnbull Canyon is chock-full of local flora and fauna (including multiple varieties of mariposa lilies) and sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Turnbull Canyon Trail is a moderate-rated out-and-back route that clocks in at just under 2.5 miles, meaning it'll likely take you no more than an hour and a half to complete. Know before you go: Parking at the trailhead is limited, and you'll want to give yourself plenty of time to find legal street parking nearby to avoid a ticket.