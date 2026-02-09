California's Charming City Near LA Offers A Walkable Downtown, Mountain Views, And Nearby Trails

The City of Angels may be best known as the beating heart of Hollywood, but it contains multitudes beneath the glittering surface. Did you know that the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles County actually contains 88 cities within its bounds? Each area, from Malibu and Santa Monica to West Hollywood and beyond, has its own character, charm, and secret spots only Los Angeles locals know about. If you're looking for an outdoorsy, walkable small city with plenty of access to nature — without sacrificing easy commuting distance to LA proper — you'll want to check out the Los Angeles County city of Whittier.

Located just 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles and under 30 miles from Beverly Hills, Whittier is an accessible bedroom community for people working in the city. It's also only about a 30-minute drive (traffic dependent) from the major transit hub that is the Los Angeles International Airport. And by the standards of Los Angeles' notorious traffic, these are minor distances.

But despite its proximity, Whittier is a pleasantly low-key world apart from LA's hustle, bustle, and glamour. Here, you'll find a tree-filled, welcoming small city with a walkable historic downtown district, scenic views of nearby mountains, and a wealth of trails to enjoy.